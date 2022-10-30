Georgia Tech Volleyball Defeats NC State 3-1 in Raleigh

Georgia Tech Volleyball finished off an undefeated week with a 3-1 victory over NC State today.

The Yellow Jackets have now reached double digits wins in ACC play for the fourth time in six seasons. Georgia Tech now sits at 17-4 this season and 10-2 in ACC play. They currently are third in the ACC standings, behind only Pitt and Louisville and Georgia Tech plays both teams in the regular season.

Georgia Tech Volleyball is currently third in the ACC Standings Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Brady McBride

The first set was not going Georgia Tech's way, with NC State getting ahead 12-7, but the Yellow Jackets would rally and take the first set by a score of 25-22.

The second set would be a bit easier for Tech, as they took down the Wolfpack 25-16. The Yellow Jackets won seven of the first nine points in the set and it was never in doubt.

The third set would see NC State get their first win 25-23. Georgia Tech was still firmly in control in the match , but they were going to have to go to a fourth set to seal the victory.

They got the win in the fourth set, even if it was closer than they would have liked. A 25-22 win got the job done for Georgia Tech and they secured another undefeated weekend.

Tamara Otene, Bella D'amico, and Bianca Bertolino had standout performances in the match, as well as standout Julia Bergmann. Bergmann posted a statline that consisted of 25 kills and 17 digs.

Georgia Tech is back on the road next week with matches against Miami on Friday and Florida State on Sunday.

