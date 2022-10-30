Georgia Tech Opens As Slight Underdog Against Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech has been an underdog in six of the eight games that they have played this season and that is not going to change when they go on the road to face Virginia Tech this weekend.

According to Circa Sports, Georgia Tech is going to be a four-point underdog on the road in Blacksburg this Saturday.

Georgia Tech is coming off of a 25-point defeat at the hands of Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia Tech is currently 2-6 this season and has been struggling offensively under first-year head coach Brent Pry. The Hokies played well this past Thursday and almost pulled off an upset over NC State.

Virginia Tech has won two straight in the series against Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets have won three of the last five and the last three games in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech holds the all-time series lead over Georgia Tech 11-7, with the first game between the two programs being played in 1990 in Atlanta.

This game will kick off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Brent Key comments on Zach Pyron's competitiveness after loss to Florida State

Former Georgia Tech tight end Darren Waller out again for Las Vegas Raiders

Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Takeaways from loss to Florida State

Everything from Brent Key after loss to Florida State

Georgia Tech Volleyball wins another ACC Match, beats North Carolina 3-1

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad and the ugly from loss to Florida State

Georgia Tech blown out by Florida State 41-16

Report: Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims will not start today

Three Biggest Questions for Georgia Tech vs Florida State

Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Preview, Prediction, Odds, How to Watch