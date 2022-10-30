Former Georgia Tech Tight End Darren Waller Ruled Out For Las Vegas Raiders

Former Georgia Tech tight end Darren Waller has not played for the Las Vegas Raiders since week four against the Denver Broncos due to an injury. Despite being questionable heading into the Raider's week eight game against the New Orleans Saints, Waller is ultimately going to have to sit out another week.

Waller suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year and has been able to come back.

So far this season, the former Yellow Jacket has 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown. Waller reached a big extension this offseason that kept him with the Raiders for the foreseeable future, but he has been unable to stay on the field the past couple of seasons.

Darren Waller has struggled with injuries in recent seasons Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

For his career, Waller is approaching 3,400 yards receiving, 17 touchdowns, and 286 catches. He has been one of the best receiving threats in the NFL and is a consistent matchup problem on Sundays. Hopefully, he will be able to return in the near future and get back to making plays for the Raiders.

