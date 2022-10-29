Georgia Tech Volleyball Wins Another ACC Match, Beats North Carolina 3-1

Georgia Tech Volleyball continued its winning streak on Friday night by going on the road and beating North Carolina.

Georgia Tech is now 16-4 overall this season and 9-2 in ACC play.

It was a night to remember for star player Julia Bergmann, who set another milestone for the Yellow Jackets last night. Bergmann surpassed 1,000 career digs and became the fifth player in Georgia Tech history to have 1,500 kills and 1,000 digs.

Georgia Tech Volleyball kept the momentum going last night with another win. Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Danny Karnik

Last night, Bergmann had 21 kills and eight digs in the match win over North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets had a close first set and lost to the Tar Heels 26-24. It was a good back-and-forth match that saw North Carolina get the final two points to win it.

Georgia Tech left no doubt in the second set and evened the match with a 25-8 win. The third set was won by Georgia Tech 25-16 and the last set was won 25-20 and Georgia Tech emerged victorious.

Other players that had standout performances included Tamara Otene, Erin Moss, and Breland Morissette.

The next match for the Yellow Jackets will be against NC State on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

