Georgia Tech Volleyball Sweeps Syracuse in ACC Matchup

Georgia Tech Volleyball capped off a successful weekend with a sweep of Syracuse on Sunday. This was the fourth straight match win for Georgia Tech, who now sits at 15-4 for the season and 8-2 in the ACC.

This was the 12th sweep of the year for Georgia Tech and their seventh in ten ACC matches.

Georgia Tech Volleyball kept winning on Sunday vs Syracuse Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Danny Karnik

It was a really nice day for the team and some of the stats are pretty eye-opening. Georgia Tech won the kill advantage 48-28, the hitting percentage .355 vs .126, assists 44-28, and digs 36-25.

Erin Moss had a fantastic performance with 14 kills and eight blocks. Julia Bergmann led the team in kills with 15, while also racking up eight digs and three blocks.

The Yellow Jackets won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-21, and the final set 25-20.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be hitting the road for four matches starting on Friday at North Carolina and then on Sunday against NC State. Georgia Tech will travel to Miami and Florida State next week. The next home match will be against Louisville on Friday, November 11th.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech game time announced for November 5th

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at ACC Coastal standings after week eight

ACC Football: Week nine power rankings

Georgia Tech opens as a significant underdog vs Florida State

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Jeff Monken

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Willie Fritz

ACC Football: Scores and results from week eight

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each defensive unit vs Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each offensive unit vs Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from loss to Virginia