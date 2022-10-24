Georgia Tech Volleyball Sweeps Syracuse in ACC Matchup
Georgia Tech Volleyball capped off a successful weekend with a sweep of Syracuse on Sunday. This was the fourth straight match win for Georgia Tech, who now sits at 15-4 for the season and 8-2 in the ACC.
This was the 12th sweep of the year for Georgia Tech and their seventh in ten ACC matches.
It was a really nice day for the team and some of the stats are pretty eye-opening. Georgia Tech won the kill advantage 48-28, the hitting percentage .355 vs .126, assists 44-28, and digs 36-25.
Erin Moss had a fantastic performance with 14 kills and eight blocks. Julia Bergmann led the team in kills with 15, while also racking up eight digs and three blocks.
The Yellow Jackets won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-21, and the final set 25-20.
The Yellow Jackets are going to be hitting the road for four matches starting on Friday at North Carolina and then on Sunday against NC State. Georgia Tech will travel to Miami and Florida State next week. The next home match will be against Louisville on Friday, November 11th.
Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech game time announced for November 5th
Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at ACC Coastal standings after week eight
ACC Football: Week nine power rankings
Georgia Tech opens as a significant underdog vs Florida State
Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Jeff Monken
Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Willie Fritz
ACC Football: Scores and results from week eight
Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each defensive unit vs Virginia
Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each offensive unit vs Virginia
Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from loss to Virginia