Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Volleyball Sweeps Syracuse in ACC Matchup

The tenth-ranked Georgia Tech volleyball team gets another ACC sweep

Georgia Tech Volleyball capped off a successful weekend with a sweep of Syracuse on Sunday. This was the fourth straight match win for Georgia Tech, who now sits at 15-4 for the season and 8-2 in the ACC. 

This was the 12th sweep of the year for Georgia Tech and their seventh in ten ACC matches. 

Georgia Tech Volleyball vs Syracuse

Georgia Tech Volleyball kept winning on Sunday vs Syracuse

It was a really nice day for the team and some of the stats are pretty eye-opening. Georgia Tech won the kill advantage 48-28, the hitting percentage .355 vs .126, assists 44-28, and digs 36-25. 

Erin Moss had a fantastic performance with 14 kills and eight blocks. Julia Bergmann led the team in kills with 15, while also racking up eight digs and three blocks. 

The Yellow Jackets won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-21, and the final set 25-20. 

The Yellow Jackets are going to be hitting the road for four matches starting on Friday at North Carolina and then on Sunday against NC State. Georgia Tech will travel to Miami and Florida State next week. The next home match will be against Louisville on Friday, November 11th. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech game time announced for November 5th

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at ACC Coastal standings after week eight

ACC Football: Week nine power rankings

Georgia Tech opens as a significant underdog vs Florida State

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Jeff Monken

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Willie Fritz

ACC Football: Scores and results from week eight

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each defensive unit vs Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each offensive unit vs Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from loss to Virginia

Georgia Tech Volleyball vs Syracuse
Volleyball

Georgia Tech Volleyball Sweeps Syracuse in ACC Matchup

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech's Ramblin Wreck
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Kickoff Time vs Virginia Tech Announced

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Updated Look At the ACC Coastal Standings Before Week Nine

By Jackson Caudell
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard
Football

ACC Football Week Nine Power Rankings

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech vs Florida State
Football

Georgia Tech Football Opens as Significant Underdog Against Florida State

By Jackson Caudell
Army head coach Jeff Monken
Football

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jeff Monken

By Jackson Caudell
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz
Football

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Willie Fritz

By Jackson Caudell
Clemson Tigers Football
Football

ACC Football: Scoreboard and Results From Week Eight

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech's Zamari Walton and Makius Scott
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for Each Defensive Unit vs Virginia

By Jackson Caudell