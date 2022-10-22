Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia Game

Georgia Tech had a chance to earn its third straight victory on Thursday night but fell short against Virginia. The offense had 41 yards in the second half and starting quarterback Jeff Sims went down with an injury and was replaced by backup quarterback Zach Gibson.

It was a poor showing for Gibson, who was sacked seven times, was 10-25 for 99 yards, and on the final play of the game with Georgia Tech needing a touchdown, Gibson decided to run out of bounds instead of just throwing the ball up.

The defense had a good effort for most of the game. However, they were left on the field for far too long because of the inability of the offense to move the ball.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game on Thursday night.

The Good

Defensive back LaMiles Brooks had a great game on Thursday Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. LaMiles Brooks played a tremendous game. He finished with nine tackles and an interception and is responsible for the Yellow Jackets' only touchdown of the game. The defense played well and was led by Brooks on Thursday night.

2. Considering the circumstances, the defense played well. Aside from the two touchdown drives, the defense was put in a bad position time and again, especially in the second half, and stood tall.

3. The defense forced seven tackles for loss.

The Bad

The Georgia Tech defense could not find a pass rush against Virginia Georgia Tech Athletics

1. Virginia has one of the worst offensive lines in the country and Georgia Tech could not find a way to get a sack on Virginia quarterback Brenan Armstrong.

2. There were some close calls on punts. Virginia nearly got back there to block a couple and that has obviously been a weak point of this football team.

3. The poor tackling on the 44-yard touchdown catch for Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. It looked like Georgia Tech had him dead to rights, but poor tackling and some shifty running by Wicks led to a touchdown.

4. Two turnovers from the offense. This team has been one of the ACC's best teams at not turning the ball over but the Yellow Jackets had two in the game against Virginia.

5. Jeff Sims getting hurt is a bummer. Hopefully, Sims can have a quick recovery and be out there for the Yellow Jackets soon.

6. While Gavin Stewart did hit a field goal in the game, he also missed an extra point after Brooks had the pick-six.

The Ugly

The offense was a disaster for Georgia Tech against Virginia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. The offense as a whole. Every aspect of the offense was terrible against Virginia.

2. Gibson was 10-25 for 99 yards. Sims was not throwing the ball particularly well before he was hurt, but Gibson did not have a good game to say the least.

3. The running game was not good at all. 37 carries for 60 yards is not going to cut it.

4. The offensive line giving up seven sacks. This unit has not been good this year and did not have a good showing on Thursday.

5. Gibson running out of bounds on the final play. You have to at least just put the ball up, no matter the slim chances of success.

6. A loss is always ugly no matter the score.

