Georgia Tech's Julia Bergmann Named ACC Player of the Week

Georgia Tech Volleyball has had a tremendous season so far and is currently sitting at 17-4 overall and a 10-2 mark in the ACC. One of the big reasons that the Yellow Jackets have climbed so high this year has been senior Julia Bergmann.

Bergmann has been one of the best players in the conference this year and today, she was honored with conference player of the week for the third time this season.

This is the eighth time in her career that Bergmann has gotten conference player of the week.

To earn this honor this week, Bergmann turned in some great performances on the road against North Carolina and NC State. Against the Tar Heels, Bergmann finished with 21 kills, eight digs, and an ace. Against NC State, she had 25 kills (second-highest total this season), 17 digs, and one block.

Georgia Tech has a tremendous team this season with a number of great players and hopes to carry that to more wins the rest of the season.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action this weekend on the road. They travel to Miami on Friday before facing Florida State on Sunday.

