No.13 Georgia Tech Volleyball Comes Up Short Against No. 5 Louisville

It looked like Georgia Tech was going to be able to pull off the home upset against No.5 Louisville on Friday night, but the Yellow Jackets' upset bid came up just short.

Georgia Tech raced out to a 2-0 lead in the match by winning the first two sets by a score of 25-17. Then, Louisville showed why they are ranked so high by storming back to win the last three sets 25-14, 25-19, and 15-11.

Georgia Tech was unable to pull the upset over Louisville on Friday night Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Tyler Rover

It was another great performance for Julia Bergmann, who has been racking up the conference and national player of the week awards lately. Bergmann finished the match with 25 kills, seven digs and five blocks.

Bella D'Amico had a career-high 46 assists and nine digs, Tamara Otene had 10 kills and seven digs, Breland Morrissette had eight kills, and Bianca Bertolino finished with a career-high 24 digs.

While this was a disappointing result, Georgia Tech still has plenty of opportunities in front of them. The Yellow Jackets are going to be back on the road against Clemson next Friday at 4:00 p.m.

