Georgia Tech Basketball Announces Signing of 2023 Four-Star Guard Blue Cain

Georgia Tech basketball tipped off this week and the Yellow Jackets got a win over Clayton State on Monday. Off the court today, head coach Josh Pastner secured a win for next season by signing four-star guard Blue Cain. Cain is a top 100 player for the 2023 class according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain is a talented shooter who will make an impact for Georgia Tech. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cain won't be on the team until next season, but it will be well worth the wait. Cain is a good shooter and impressed at various big-time camps over the summer. While originally playing in Knoxville, Cain is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida to play out his senior season.

His numbers at Knoxville Catholic were very good last season and Cain led his team to the state championship team and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team. Cain averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and nearly three steals a game last year.

The 6'4 180 LBS prospect has a high ceiling but could need time to develop his all-around game. Even if that is the case, Georgia Tech got a good signing and will have a good player for the future.

Georgia Tech basketball is back in action this Saturday at Georgia State. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

