Who is the best player on Every Team Georgia Tech Faces in 2025?
Georgia Tech will kick off its season in primetime against the Colorado Buffaloes on ESPN at 8:00 PM in Boulder. Georgia Tech will face some steep competition, but if they handle their business, they could be competing for an ACC title at the end of the year. Let’s take a look at some of the players they will face this upcoming season.
Colorado OL Jordan Seaton
With so many departures from a season ago, it is hard to look and see who could be the Buffaloes best player. One could argue Liberty transfer QB Kaidon Salter or true freshman Julian Lewis, but both are getting acclimated to new systems and schemes. I think you have to look at the offensive line here as who is the best player for Colorado. My pick is Jordan Seaton, who as a freshman, was named as an All-American and recognized by Bleacher Report as the best returning sophomore offensive tackle. To come in and start as a true freshman for Coach Prime not only talks to the talent of Seaton but also his work ethic, drive, and ability to be an anchor on the offensive line. He has all the tools to become one of the best offensive linemen in the country this season.
Gardner-Webb EDGE Robert Holtz
Holtz had a really productive year for Gardner-Webb a season ago. He finished with 34 tackles (13 solo) and 5.5 sacks. He finished top 10 in tackles from a season ago and was a big blugger in the middle of the defense, being able to contain and stop the run for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Holtz had the second-most sacks on the team from a season ago. He is one of the few returning starters for Garner Webb, who played a season ago.
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik
I think the answer here has to be QB Cade Klubnik, who has been instrumental in keeping Clemson as the class of the ACC. In 2024, he threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. He was also a big threat with his legs, rushing for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. He won ACC Championship MVP after throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over SMU, helping clinch the Tigers eighth ACC title in the past 10 seasons. One of his best games of the year came against App State, where he had only two incompletions and threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns. Klubnik led Clemson to the College Football Playoff, where the Tigers fell to Texas. He’s continued to improve his craft as a quarterback and will have Clemson right back in contention for a playoff run in 2025.
Temple WR Colin Chase
The St. Thomas transfer WR Colin Chase is a name to watch here for the Owls this season. Temple lost Dante Wright, he went off to the NFL, DJ Woodbury doesn’t have any more eligibility, and Tyquan King transferred to UCONN. The rising senior WR was dynamic this past season for St. Thomas, finishing with 633 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His best game came against Butler, where he finished with 121 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Chase is a major big-play receiver, averaging 17.1 yards per catch last season and will be one to watch for when he plays the Yellow Jackets.
Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne
The best player on Wake Forest is Demond Claiborne. Despite so many roster and coaching overhauls, he has been the one constant and decided to finish out his senior year with the program. In 2024, he finished with 1,049 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also finished with 254 receiving yards and two touchdowns this past year for the Demon Deacons. Claiborne had four games where he crossed the 100-yard mark. He had one of his best games against rival NC State, where he rushed for a season-high 136 yards and two touchdowns. His breakout junior season saw him named to the third team All-ACC, and he will once again be a feature part of the offense of a new regime in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones
Drones had a lot of hype on him from a season ago, entering his junior campaign. It didn’t quite turn out how he wanted, especially after his breakout sophomore campaign that saw Drones finish with 2,084 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Despite his numbers dipping in 2024, he will still be one to watch in this game, especially after a season ago he gave the Yellow Jackets fits in a 21-6 victory at home. Drones would miss time towards the end of the season, but he won three of his final four starts, throwing for 608 yards and four touchdowns during that span. It is a big upcoming year for Drones who will look to close out his college career strong.
Duke CB Chandler Rivers-
Rivers is a fixtur on the backend of the Blue Devils defense and put together a strong junior season. He was named to the first-team all-ACC a season ago after a big season for Duke. He earned all-American honors from the Athletics, College Football Network, and Associated Press. Rivers finished with 54 tackles, eight passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a sack. One of his best games came against Virginia Tech in a 31-28 victory. In the win, he finished with nine tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Rivers is known for his physicality and ball-hawk skills on the gridiron.
Syracuse DB Duce Chestnut
Chestnut will be one to watch for Syracuse, especially after losing so many players to the NFL this offseason. Chestnut had a productive 2024 campaign, finishing with 61 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception. He set a career-high in tackles and passes defensed for the Orange last season. He also had a forced fumble. One of his best games came against Pittsburgh, where he finished with six tackles and two passes defensed really showcasing his talent. The experienced veteran will be a staple in the Syracuse defense in 2025 and will be one to watch for Fran Brown and company.
NC State LB Sean Brown
Brown was the leading tackler for the Wolfpack a season ago, leading the team with 96 tackles (50 solo). He also had three sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and a pass defensed. Brown had four games in which he finished with 10+ tackles in a game. His season-high came against Northern Illinois, where he finished with 13 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. For his efforts, Brown was named an All-ACC honorable mention after a productive season for the Wolfpack. Brown moved to linebacker after starting his career as a safety and has continued to flourish and take a step forward each year he has played. He will certainly be one to watch when he plays Georgia Tech.
Boston College WR Lewis Bond
He was named an All-ACC honorable mention a season ago after setting career marks in catches and yards. Bond finished with 67 catches for 689 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Eagles. His 67 catches ranked sixth-most in single-season history for Boston College. His breakout game came against Michigan State. A game where he finished with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles. He averaged 17 yards per catch in that explosive performance. Brown also set a season-high catches (9) in a 41-21 win over North Carolina. He was a go-to receiving option for Boston College last season and will be a weapon to try and contain when the Yellow Jackets see him this season.
Pittsburgh RB Desmond Reid
Now you can make the argument for QB Eli Holstein, who has shown some flash and led the Panthers to a 7-0 record to begin the 2024 campaign, but the answer here is running back Desmond Reid. Reid was named a top 100 player by the College Sports Network heading into 2025. Reid earned All-American honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic, and the Associated Press. He was also a first-team All-ACC selection. Reid finished the season with 966 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was also a receiving threat for the Panthers, finishing with 52 catches, 579 yards, and four touchdowns. He was tied for a team-high in catches as a running back. He had three games with over 100 yards receiving and had one of his best games catching the ball against UNC, where he finished with 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. Reid is one of those players who can make an impact anywhere on the field, and one you have to account for.
Georgia RB Nate Frazier
A litany of Georgia players left this offseason to pursue their dreams in the NFL. With that, the Bulldogs hit the transfer portal, adding notable additions of Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, Joshua Horton, and more. The Bulldogs will bring back Gunnar Stockton, who stepped in for Carson Beck to lead the Bulldogs to an SEC title. I think the best player for the Bulldogs is Nate Frazier, who had a breakout true freshman season for Georgia. Frazier rushed for 671 yards and eight touchdowns. He had several big games last season, including the season opener against Clemson when Trevor Etienne was suspended and didn’t play. Frazier rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown. Towards the end of the season, Frazier had a big game against UMASS, rushing for a career-high 136 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia’s identity is running the football, and they are going to want to do that again in 2025 and will be leading on Frazier to set the tone.