3 Gonzaga players selected for prestigious Nike Basketball Academy

Even in the middle of a chaotic offseason, it's clear the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a bright future.

The latest piece of evidence comes from Thousand Oaks, CA, where a group of the best high school and college players in the country were invited to participate in the Nike Basketball Academy, a three-day event involving training sessions and scrimmages with elite coaches and players in attendance.

The event, which takes place August 5-7, includes 4-star 2027 guard Dooney Johnson - who committed to Gonzaga back in October - as well as rising sophomore Davis Fogle and fellow sophomore Massamba Diop, who committed to the Zags out of Arizona State in the transfer portal back in May.

Nike Academy rosters pic.twitter.com/eXw8kwZVfL — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) August 5, 2026

The trio is joined by a who's who of star high school and college players, including John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, and Cam Williams from Duke, Matt Able and Maximo Adams from North Carolina, Trey McKenney of Michigan, and No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes of Kansas.

Dooney continues to rise

Team Herro Dooney Johnson (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson had a fantastic summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, turning heads with strong performances at the Pangos All-American camp, NBPA Top 100, and at Peach Jam, where his team made it to the semifinals.

That led to Johnson getting named to the EYBL First Team alongside Beckham Black, Cayden Daughtry, Demarcus Henry, and Lewis Uvwo, all top ten prospects in the 2027 class.

Standing 6'7 with a big wingspan and a point guard skill set, Johnson's upside is sky-high when he makes it to Spokane for the 2027-28 season. He can play either on or off the ball, and while his outside shot is still developing, his ability to get downhill and out in transition makes him a tantalizing prospect that the Zags are certainly glad they got an early commitment from.

Sophomore surge

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle's profile began to rise last summer after he played well at Compass Prep as a senior, but he took everyone by surprise as a freshman with the Zags - forcing his way onto the floor thanks to an innate scoring ability and relentless work ethic on both ends of the floor.

He is now poised as one of the most obvious sophomore breakout candidates in the country, following the departures of Tyon Grant-Foster, Jalen Warley, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti, and Steele Venters from last year's perimeter rotation.

Fogle, who was seen throwing down a huge dunk in a series of images posted by Nike Elite Youth Basketball on Instagram, is likely going to be the second option for Gonzaga offensively after returning senior big man Braden Huff.

Meanwhile, Diop is a newcomer to Spokane who projects to provide elite-level rim protection and low-post scoring in the absence of All-American Graham Ike.

The 7'1 big man from Senegal was excellent last year at Arizona State, and Gonzaga secured a commitment from the big man over a push from Rick Pitino and St. John's back in May. Diop and Huff are a dynamic frontcourt duo for coach Few's club, and next to Fogle and transfers Javon Bennett and Isiah Harwell, this team is primed to make a serious run in their first year as members of the Pac-12.