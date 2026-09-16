Gonzaga remains among nation's best despite eligibility uncertainty

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have had a true roller coaster of an offseason, consisting of multiple surprise departures and eligibility issues that have dragged on into mid-September, with Kraziness in the Kennel now less than three weeks away.

Even with all the uncertainty and frustration, the Zags have built a roster that - regardless of who is eligible on opening night - is among the best in the entire country.

Evan Miyakawa's popular college basketball analytics site, EvanMiya.com, recently released its preseason rankings for the 2026-27 season, and Gonzaga came in at No. 5 overall, only behind Florida, Duke, Illinois, and Arizona.

That top five ranking for Gonzaga includes the team's trio of fifth year seniors - guards Xaivian Lee and Javon Bennett and forward Chauncey Wiggins - but Evan also provided adjusted rankings for each team if the players in eligibility limbo don't suit up, and Gonzaga was still in the top ten at No. 9.

Gonzaga's frontcourt remains a strength

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga's backcourt is heavily dependent on Lee, Bennett, and 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa getting eligible, but the Zags will have a dominant starting frontcourt no matter what.

Braden Huff returns as a top 25 player in the country, per EvanMiya, after averaging 17.8 points on absurd 66.2% shooting in 18 games last year before going out with a season-ending knee injury.

Few reported that Huff is moving around great this summer, and he should be in the mix for All-American status in 2026-27. It helps that his teammate in the frontcourt, Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, is arguably a perfect fit thanks to his rim protection, finishing skills, and developing midrange and three point shot.

Diop is the best rim protector Gonzaga has rostered since Chet Holmgren left in 2022, and he'll take pressure off Huff defensively while setting bone crushing screens and scoring around the cup.

The eligibility of 21-year-old Real Madrid center Izan Almansa remains up in the air, and if he is unable to go, the depth is a tad concerning - although there is plenty of upside with redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson and incoming 4-star center Sam Funches.

The Zags remain elite without their fifth-year seniors

Gonzaga forward Davis Fogle (4) | Photo by Lane Mathews

Gonzaga is one of many teams that are heavily relying on fifth year seniors getting eligible this upcoming season. Both Lee and Wiggins are projected to start for Gonzaga if eligible, while Bennett could serve as the team's sixth man and microwave scorer off the bench.

However, EvanMiya still has GU in the top ten even without those guys, a sign of respect for the duo of Huff and Diop as well as sophomore wing Davis Fogle - among the most popular breakout candidates in all of college basketball.

Add in another potential sophomore breakout in Isiah Harwell, and a 4-star freshman wing in Luca Foster, and you have a group that can compete nationally no matter what happens with the fifth year guys - although fans can agree it sure would be nice to have them in the mix.

Gonzaga will take the court together in front of fans for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2:00 PM for Kraziness in the Kennel.