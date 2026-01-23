3 keys to victory for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the San Francisco Dons Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center, looking for a 9-0 start in conference play.

And, for a third game in a row, they may have to do it without their starting frontcourt. Braden Huff (knee) will be out at least until mid-February, and potentially the rest of the regular season, while Graham Ike has missed the last two games with ankle soreness.

Coach Few said after the Pepperdine game that Ike remains day-to-day, likely making it a game-time decision whether the 6'9 senior suits up against the Dons or not.

Gonzaga has succeeded without Ike and Huff thanks to relentless pressure defensively and strong offensive showings from freshmen Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery, as well as senior Tyon Grant-Foster.

They'll need more of that on Saturday, whether Ike plays or not, against a tough USF team that defends the perimeter extremely well and boasts a prolific backcourt trio of Ryan Beasley, Tyrone Riley IV, and Legend Smiley.

San Francisco Dons guard Ryan Beasley (0). | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Below are three keys to victory for coach Few's team as they look for a 34th straight victory over San Francisco:

1. Get off to fast start

While the Zags ultimately coasted to 20+ point wins over Seattle and Pepperdine, neither game featured strong performances to start the game. Gonzaga was down 6-2 at the first media timeout against Seattle, and was only up 8-6 over Pepperdine at the same time.

Similarly, Gonzaga and Seattle were tied 2-2 in the second half four minutes in, and Gonzaga only outscored Pepperdine 8-7 in the same timeframe.

That may work against a Redhawks team that struggles offensively, and a Pepperdine team that struggles period, but it's going to be a much bigger challenge against San Francisco's veteran-laden offense.

The Zags are at home for a marquee matchup with the students in town for the first time in well over a month, and it's imperative coach Few's team gives those fans something to celebrate early and often.

2. Contain Tyrone Riley IV

Beasley is San Francisco's best player, but the biggest key for the Dons to pull off an upset is Riley - a 6'6 high-flying athlete who can score at all three levels. The sophomore - who received attention from Kentucky and Florida in the transfer portal before returning to USF - is averaging 12.1 points while shooting 55% on two-point attempts and a stellar 43.3% from three on over three attempts per game.

San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5). | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Gonzaga will likely toss a handful of different guys on Riley throughout the game, although Jalen Warley likely matches up on the wing most of the time thanks to his length and defensive intensity.

Warley, Emmanuel Innocenti, and Grant-Foster could get reps on Riley, and if the Zags are able to keep him from having a big game, it makes winning this contest a lot easier.

3. Hit outside shots

San Francisco doesn't force many turnovers, and they don't block a whole lot of shots, but what they do well is defend the perimeter. So far this year, the Dons are holding opponents to 31.6% from three, which is 84th best in the country according to KenPom.

Gonzaga is shooting 36.2% - good for 54th, but they have not been nearly as good from beyond the arc since losing Huff and Ike to injury. In the past two games, the Zags have shot just 11-38 (28.9%) from three, with Adam Miller (1-11) and Steele Venters (2-7) not getting it done like they have most of the year.

Gonzaga's new look offense - which doesn't rely on paint touches and kickouts - is likely making life harder for the team's three-point specialists, but the Zags will have to find a way to get those guys going against a potent San Francisco club. It wouldn't hurt if Saint-Supery - who is 6-10 in the past two games - stayed scorching hot from deep, either.

