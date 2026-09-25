4 potential NBA landing spots for former Gonzaga star Ryan Nembhard

Former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard, who led all rookies in assists per game last year with the Dallas Mavericks, is expected to be waived by the Charlotte Hornets, who acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade earlier this week.

Such is the life of a sub-6'0 guard in the modern NBA.

Still, despite going from Dallas to Atlanta to Charlotte and (reportedly) back on the open market, Nembhard does have quite a few interested suitors on either a standard NBA deal or a two-way contract.

While Charlotte hasn't made the move official as of this writing, multiple reports have surfaced detailing teams showing interest in Nembhard, who dropped 23 assists in the regular season finale for Dallas last season.

Below is a look at four teams that make sense for Nembhard as he enters his second professional season.

Denver Nuggets

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first team that came up in conversation when it was revealed Nembhard was expected to be waived was Denver, and they remain the most likely landing spot per multiple reporters.

Depth is an issue for the Nuggets, especially in the backcourt, and it certainly doesn't hurt that Nembhard had a ridiculous 28 point, 10 assist game against Denver last November either.

UPDATE: Ryan Nembhard is expected to have multiple suitors on potential two-ways if he is indeed waived by Charlotte. sources say, with the Nuggets prime among them.



Nembhard had a 28-and-10 game in Denver as a rookie and a 23-assist game against Chicago in the season finale. https://t.co/S7q4KocjlX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 22, 2026

Nembhard would compete with Tyus Jones and KJ Simpson to back up Jamal Murray in the Mile High City, and would team up with former Zag Julian Strawther, who was a teammate of Ryan's brother Andrew while in Spokane.

Speaking of Andrew ...

Indiana Pacers

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pacers fans are all over the idea of bringing Nembhard in to play with his older brother, but the fit isn't quite as clean. Not only does Indiana have Andrew playing minutes at point guard, but Tyrese Haliburton is back from his torn ACL, while veteran TJ McConnell and rookie Braden Smith from Purdue are in the mix as well.

Still, fans can dream right?

Miami Heat

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Nembhard as well, and it's not hard to see the fit. The Heat have former Baylor guard Davion Mitchell pencilled in to start, with Dru Smith, Ryan Conwell, and undrafted rookie Tre Donaldson in the mix as well.

Coach Erik Spoelstra - who is close friends with Mark Few - is looking for more playmaking to help set the table for a superstar group that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bad Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, and Nembhard's youth and passing ability make him an ideal target.

Los Angeles Clippers

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) drives the ball Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Clippers recently waived center Jamarion Sharp to open up a two-way roster spot, with many believing Nembhard is a target to replace him.

The Clippers have Darius Garland as the clear-cut starting PG, with Kris Dunn likely filling in behind him. Whether LA goes after Nembhard or not likely depends on how seriously they are considering rookie Keaton Wagler as a pure point guard - if they are planning to deploy him off the ball, someone like Nembhard would make a lot of sense. If not, he'll probably end up elsewhere.