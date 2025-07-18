5-star recruit plans to visit Gonzaga
With plans to host a pair of blue-chip recruits on the docket already, Gonzaga added another name to its list of high-profile visitors on Thursday.
A few weeks after including Gonzaga in his top eight schools, five-star prospect Ikenna Alozie told Sam Lance of Hoops HQ that he plans on visiting each of his finalists before making a decision. The 6-foot-2 combo guard will visit Alabama on Sept. 6 and is also considering Kentucky, Louisville, Houston, Arizona, Kansas and Washington.
Alozie didn't specify when his trip to Spokane might be, or any of his other potential visits, for that matter.
Gonzaga's coaching staff is looking for its first pledge outside of its incoming 2025 recruiting class, and tentatively lining up a visit with Alozie is certainly a step in the right direction for Mark Few and company. Alozie checks in on 247Sports Composite rankings as a five-star and the No. 10 recruit nationally in the 2026 class.
Alozie, who played this past high school season at Dream City Christian High School (Arizona), is currently playing for the Utah Prospects of the Nike EYBL circuit, and through three games at the annual Peach Jam tournament, he's averaging 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Alozie shares the same hometown as former Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle, who hails from Hillside, New Jersey.
The Zags plan to host top-10 center prospect Sam Funches, a standout big man in the class of 2026, on an official visit during the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel (Oct. 3-5). Baba Oladotun, currently the No. 1 player in the 2027 class who's considering reclassification, told On3 recently that he intends to visit Gonzaga at some point in October as well.