Angel Nunez has played basketball all over the world, but Gonzaga remains his home

'I became a man here'

Andy Patton

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Angel Nunez. / James Snook-Imagn Images
Angel Nunez has worn a lot of different jerseys in his basketball career. Long before the transfer portal made it commonplace, Nunez spent time at three different college programs — with a two-year stint at Gonzaga sandwiched between stops at Louisville and South Florida.

Over the last decade, basketball has taken Nunez to France, Puerto Rico, Israel, Greece, Poland, Spain, and the Dominican Republic, who he currently represents on the world stage at AmeriCup.

Still, despite the various stops in his collegiate and professional journey, Nunez frequently finds himself back in Spokane in the offseason, and he recently sat down with Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI to discuss his relationship with the program, what he learned while at Gonzaga, and working out with both current and former players.

On what he'd say to a college player trying to make it professionally

Jan 22, 2015; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Angel Nunez (2) dunks the ball during warm-ups before a game against the Saint Mary's Gaels. / James Snook-Imagn Images

"Always continue to saw wood, just keep doing the work. Regardless of your situation, it's never as bad as you think it is. The most important thing is to continue to put the work in and stay ready and get better and improve, and eventually you'll get an opportunity. And because of the work you'd be ready, and that's really all you can ask for. Continue to work every single day, putting in that time."

On what makes Spokane and Gonzaga so special

Mar 22, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs players Domantas Sabonis (11), Kyle Dranginis (3) and Angel Nunez (2) celebrate against Iowa Hawkeyes. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's a super special place. I come back every summer, it's home. I became a man here and have a strong community of friends and family essentially. It's a strong connection every time you see another [Zag], because we all understand the hustle and the commitment it takes to do this. I had Graham Ike around a ton. Joel [Ayayi]'s been around, Silas [Melson] has been around. I've been with Davis Fogle in the weight room and just a bunch of guys. A lot of the alumni have made the city their home, and because of that we have a strong group and we're really well connected and are able to help each other stay sharp."

On how Gonzaga helped him grow as a player

Dec 10, 2014; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Byron Wesley (22) and forward Angel Nunez (2) walk off the court after a game against the Washington State Cougars. / James Snook-Imagn Images

"The half-court style that we played and learning how to play through a system is what really helped me in the long run. How to establish and play different roles, because everyone knows how to play with the ball in their hand and be the guy. But can you play off the ball? Can you play within the system and still produce while helping the team win?"

On getting to represent Dominican Republic on a national stage

Nov 17, 2014; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Angel Nunez (2) tries to get by Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Ben Moore (00). / James Snook-Imagn Images

"Oh, super important. It's always a privilege to be able to put on the Dominican Republic jersey and go out there and defend the nation which my parents are from. It's always special, it's something that I really look forward to."

Andy Patton
