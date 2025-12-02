How former Gonzaga players are performing one month into the college basketball season
The transfer portal era is now about a half decade old, and there is no escaping the player movement even for a strong development program like the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Six former Gonzaga players are on different rosters in the 2025-26 college basketball season, including four who hit the transfer portal this past offseason.
Coach Mark Few has done a tremendous job of utilizing the transfer portal to his advantage, and that is often at the expense of players further down the team's rotation.
Below is a look at those six players and how they have performed one month into the new college basketball season - including a pair of players who the Zags can expect to see in conference play:
1. Michael Ajayi - Butler Bulldogs
Stats: 7 games, 30 MPG, 15.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks per game
Ajayi has been an absolute monster for a surprising Butler team who debuted at No. 21 in the NET rankings on Monday. Butler is 6-1 on the year with quality wins over South Carolina and Virginia, and a narrow two point road loss to SMU.
Ajayi has looked like the player he was at Pepperdine: a confident scorer in the half court and in transition, and an elite rebounder, while his passing has improved dramatically as well. He still hasn't found his outside shot (20% from three) but Butler has to be pleased with what he's delivered so far.
Next Game: Tuesday, 12/2 vs Eastern Michigan
2. Dusty Stromer - Grand Canyon 'Lopes
Stats: 7 games, 4 starts, 28.6 MPG, 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 29.6% from 3
Stromer started the first four games of the season for Grand Canyon, averaging 30.5 minutes per game, but he was pushed to the bench in GCU's three most recent games after a very slow start to the season offensively.
The 6'6 wing, who spent two years as a valuable rotation piece for the Zags, is averaging 6.7 points per game but shooting an abysmal 25.5% from the field - including 8-27 (29.6%) from three and just 4-20 (20%) on two pointers.
There's plenty of time for the former top 50 recruit to find his way for the 'Lopes in the Mountain West.
Next Game: Tuesday, 12/2 vs Stetson
3. Jun Seok Yeo - Seattle Redhawks
Stats: 7 games, 29.4 MPG, 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 37.8% from three
No player has taken advantage of increased playing time away from Gonzaga as successfully as Yeo, who is one of the most efficient scorers in the WCC on a very strong Seattle squad. The 6'8 forward is shooting the lights out, hitting nearly 38% of his threes while taking over five per game.
He remains a highly efficient scorer on the interior as well, sitting at 67.6% which is good for an overall eFG% of 62% - the sixth best mark in the conference.
Yeo hasn't just been beating up on bad opponents either, arguably his two best games of the season have come against Stanford and UC Santa Barbara. Against the Cardinal Yeo had 15 points and four rebounds while shooting 5-9 from the field, and against UCSB he posted a career-high 18 points with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting a tremendous 7-11.
Next Game: Wednesday, 12/3 vs Puget Sound
4. Dominick Harris - Loyola Chicago Ramblers
Stats: 7 games, 2 starts, 6.3 MPG, 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, 18.8% from the field
Loyola Chicago is the most disappointing team in college basketball through the first month of the season. Thought to be a legit contender in the A-10, the Ramblers are a ghastly 1-7 on the year with four Q4 losses, coming in at No. 354 in the initial NET rankings.
Harris has been part of the problem for coach Drew Valentine, as the senior guard is averaging just 1.4 points while shooting 18.8% (3-16) from the field. The 6'3 guard is now two full seasons removed from averaging 14.3 points at LMU, and is running out of time to turn his college career around.
Next Game: Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs. Central Michigan
5. Pavle Stosic - Pepperdine Waves
Stats: 7 games, 2 starts, 18.6 MPG, 4.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 61.9% on twos
Stosic spent one year at Gonzaga before redshirting last season at Utah State and now landing back in the WCC at Pepperdine. The 6'9 forward had 13 points and seven rebounds in his first game with the Waves, and while he has not quite found that same scoring punch since then, he did enter the starting lineup in Pepperdine's two most recent games and is coming off a six point, five rebound performance against Cal State Fullerton in 15 minutes of action.
Next Game: Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs Abilene Christian
6. Graydon Lemke - Belmont Bruins
Stats: 5 games, 12 total minutes, three points, three rebounds, one assist, 1-6
Lemke has appeared in five of Belmont's eight games as the Bruins are off to an excellent 8-0 start to the year. The 6'11 big man transferred from Gonzaga after redshirting as a walk-on last season, and looks to be playing primarily in garbage time for Belmont - with his lone bucket a made three against Saint Francis in a game the Bruins won 94-57.
Next Game: Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs Richmond