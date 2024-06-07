Best players left in college basketball transfer portal: Coleman Hawkins, Arthur Kaluma top list
A month after the transfer portal window closed and just over a week since the NBA Draft deadline passed, a handful of talented players at both the high-major and mid-major levels remain undecided on where they’ll play college basketball next season.
It's not a complete surprise considering that around 2,000 players entered the portal during the 45-day window in the spring. That number has slowly dwindled heading into the summer months, though some big names have yet to commit for the 2024-25 season.
With Jamir Watkins set to return to Florida State, here’s a look at the 10 best remaining players in the transfer portal.
COLEMAN HAWKINS, ILLINOIS
Hawkins became the hottest transfer on the market once he withdrew his name from draft consideration. The 6-foot-10 forward was an All-Big Ten selection after averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds with Illinois this past season. Hawkins also shot a career-best 36.9% from downtown on 4.6 attempts per game.
According to reports, Hawkins will visit Kansas State this weekend after cancelling a trip to Louisville.
ARTHUR KALUMA, KANSAS STATE
Kaluma withdrew from the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal after one season at Kansas State. The 6-foot-7 versatile forward put up 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game with the Wildcats and started in 32 of 33 games. In an upset win over Iowa State in the regular season finale, he had 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Memphis, Illinois and Creighton are reportedly in the mix for Kaluza’s services. Kaluma started his college career with the Bluejays.
KEN EVANS JR., JACKSON STATE
Evans, the reigning SWAC Player of the Year, is in search of a new home after spending the last five years at Jackson State. The 6-foot-4 guard is coming off his best season in which he put up 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 39.2% from downtown. Those numbers could earn him some looks from power conference programs.
CHRIS LEDLUM, ST. JOHN’S
It’s unclear whether Ledlum will be able to suit up for the 2024-25 season after the NCAA denied him a fifth year of eligibility, which prompted Ledlum to file a lawsuit against the governing body. Nonetheless, he entered the transfer portal following one season with St. John’s in which he averaged 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Should the 6-foot-6 forward win his legal case, he’d be an impactful addition late in the offseason.
JORDAN LATHON, MOREHEAD STATE
Lathon helped guide Morehead State to a program-record 26 wins and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-4 guard was an All-OVC choice with 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range. Against Illinois in the first round of the tournament, he put up 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists.
CHAUNCE JENKINS, OLD DOMINION
Jenkins’ steady progression at the mid-major level over the last four seasons makes him an intriguing talent as a fifth-year senior in 2024-25. The two-time All-Sun Belt guard averaged 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists this past season. After receiving a few opportunities at Wichita State, Jenkins developed into one of the best guards in the Sun Belt Conference and could have a significant impact at the high-major level.
AUGUST MAHONEY, YALE
Mahoney would be a major addition for a team in need of outside shooting in its backcourt, as the 6-foot-4 guard is a career 44.5% 3-point shooter. Mahoney averaged double-figures in scoring for a Yale team that won the Ivy League and pulled off an upset over 4-seed Auburn in the NCAA Tournament.
D.J. BURNS, YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Burns, not to be confused with N.C. State’s D.J. Burns, dominated the Horizon League in his lone season with Youngstown State. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 13.1 points and a league-high 11.0 rebounds while starting all 32 games. Burns’ versatility and tenacity on the glass make him one of the best mid-major transfers on the market.
EARL TIMBERLAKE, BRYANT
Timberlake is on his fourth stop in five years, as the 6-foot-6 guard searches for a new home after putting up 14.6 points and 9.0 rebounds with Bryant this past season. The Washington, D.C., native shot 62.0% from the field, a career-high, and dished out 3.9 assists per game as well.
CASEY JONES, EASTERN WASHINGTON
Jones was one of many Eagles players to enter the portal after head coach David Riley left to take the Washington State job. The 6-foot-6 Sammamish, Washington, native was named All-Big Sky last season with 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. Jones shot 50.7% from the field and 34.4% from downtown.