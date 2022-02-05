Skip to main content
Dan Dickau Takes A Bracketology Deep Dive

Dan Compares the Outlooks of Different Experts

With the NCAA tournament only a month away the picks from the experts are starting to roll in and Dan Dickau takes the time to compare and contrast the different bracketology outlooks for Gonzaga basketball. 

Will they be the #1 seed in the west or could Gonzaga wind up playing somewhere other than Portland?

Who are some of the key matchups they needs to be on the lookout for? 

Could there be a best and worst case scenario? 

Dan looks to answer all these questions and more as he outlines what he sees from the Gonzaga season so far. 

