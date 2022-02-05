BYU Basketball Head Coach Mark Pope Talks With Gonzaga Nation

The grudge match is here. After Gonzaga outpaced BYU in Spokane last month, the bitter rivals will square off once again in primetime on Saturday in what will be the first true road test for Mark Few’s bunch.

And what an environment it should be in Provo.

Since that Jan. 13 matchup, both programs have headed in opposite directions midway through conference play. While the Zags hit their midseason stride offensively and defensively, the Cougars have been on the wrong side of close games as of late, including a loss at the buzzer to a fall-away floater from Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams last week. After falling to lowly Pacific, BYU dropped back-to-back games for the first time under Mark Pope and currently sit in a tie for third place with San Diego.

A double-digit loss to San Francisco at home now has the Cougars in desperation mode with their tournament hopes in the balance. BYU has never started worse than 5-4 in conference play since joining the WCC a decade ago, making Saturday a must-win game to avoid uncharted territory.

With this being just the third true road game of the season, Gonzaga’s poise is on watch against the hostile 19,000 fans in the Marriot Center. Much like when the Cougars came to Spokane, composure plays a huge role in execution on both ends, especially for young and inexperienced players who are new to the rivalry.

To set the tone early, something the Zags have thrived on all season, expect quick looks for Drew Timme in the post to help the offense settle in. Teams have begun to zero in on him as of late, but with his passing ability, double-teams have been inconsistent in terms of effectiveness. Garnering so much attention down low has opened up space for shooters on the wing, thereby adding another dimension to an already dynamic offense.

The Cougars got a taste of that two-layered attack last month, as Gonzaga buried 10 first-half 3-pointers in what turned into a track meet more-so than a basketball game. Each side traded transition baskets in the high-scoring affair that saw a combined 110 points after 20 minutes of action. BYU would ultimately run out of gas trying to keep up the Zags, a race that the Cougars will try to avoid this time around with a slower tempo to limit possessions for Gonzaga.

This style of play was the storyline of last season’s WCC championship bout, as the Cougars’ pace frustrated the Zags and forced them to play from behind all night long. It was one of the rare moments where the offense looked uncomfortable in the half-court, and if not for Jalen Suggs’ heroics down the stretch, the outcome of the ballgame could’ve been different.

On defense, Gonzaga’s gameplan will remain the same for round two; slow down Alex Barcello. The senior had his work cut out for him in Spokane, as Rasir Bolton essentially mirrored his every off-ball move in an attempt to limit his touches. A few miscommunications on screens and handoffs resulted in open looks from deep, but that aside, Barcello had to earn every single one of his 19 points. Bolton will most likely draw the assignment once again on Saturday.

Beyond X’s and O’s, it becomes a mental game for the Bulldogs. Handling the atmosphere and pressure of the moment against a rival that’s desperate for a win poses a unique challenge for Mark Few’s squad. While talent favors the away team, composure and grit will play an equally important role on the road.

And of course, there’s the historical element as well. Upperclassmen from both schools can vividly recall the Cougars’ upset victory in 2020, which marks the last time GU lost a WCC game. Since then, it’s been 28 straight conference victories, 25 of those by double-digits, which is the longest such streak in the nation.

After Saturday, it’ll be 29 consecutive.

The pick: Zags 84, BYU 74