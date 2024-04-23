Gonzaga lands 2024 recruit Cade Orness
The Gonzaga men's basketball program landed its first commitment of the 2024 class.
Cade Orness, a 6-foot-5 guard out of North Kitsap (Washington), committed to the Bulldogs as a walk-on for the 2024-25 season, he announced on social media late Monday night. Orness is the Vikings' all-time leading scorer with 1,821 career points and led the school to the WIAA Class 2A state semifinals. He was named the 2024 Olympic League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
With Orness joining as a walk-on, the Bulldogs have one scholarship available with the departure of Anton Watson and the addition of Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi (assuming he decides to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft). Redshirt junior Colby Brooks entered the transfer portal last week after two seasons as a walk-on player.