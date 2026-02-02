Chet Holmgren joins exclusive group as third Gonzaga alum named NBA All-Star

Mark Few has turned the Gonzaga Bulldogs into not only one of the most consistently excellent college basketball programs of the past 25 years, but a factory for developing high-level NBA talent.

Despite placing multiple players into the NBA seemingly every year, Few has only seen one of his former players suit up in an NBA All-Star game when Domantas Sabonis did so three separate times in 2020, 2021, and 2024.

However, that is set to change this year after the 2026 All-Star Game reserves were announced on Sunday, revealing Oklahoma City Thunder big man and former Gonzaga one-and-done superstar Chet Holmgren made the cut.

Holmgren is an All-Star in his third NBA season, joining Sabonis and Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton as the three former Zags to earn this distinction. Stockton was a ten-time All-Star during his 19-year career with the Utah Jazz, culminating in a Hall of Fame nod in the class of 2009 alongside Michael Jordan and David Robinson.

Holmgren has appeared in 44 games for OKC this year, who sit in first place in the Western Conference with a 39-11 record. The 7'1 big man is averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting a career-high 65.6% on two pointers and a stellar 36.6% from three.

At 23 years old, he is already one of the most efficient scorers and rim protectors in the league, and was recently ranked No. 19 on The Ringer's Top 100 NBA Players list.

It was only a matter of time before Holmgren became a member of the Gonzaga All-Star club, and now it's fair to wonder if someone else could - or should - join him.

Feb 12, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34). | James Snook-Imagn Images

12 players from the Eastern and Western conferences made the All-Star Game, and those 24 players will be separated into three teams of eight: two featuring U.S.-born players and one featuring international players. Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Deni Avdija, Jamal Murray, Pascal Siakam, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the eight internationals, but Antetokounmpo is currently injured and will need to be replaced.

It's possible the league decides either Karl-Anthony Towns or Norman Powell, who have played for the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, respectively, will be considered international players, but if not, the league will need an international replacement from the Eastern Conference.

Enter Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard, who was born in Ontario and played for the Canadian National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is having an outstanding season for the Indiana Pacers. The 6'4 guard is averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 36.6% from three and playing elite defense.

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2). | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) is the likely replacement for Giannis, while Josh Giddey (Chicago) or Alex Sarr (Washington) could be considered as well. However, Nembhard is at least on the radar as a potential All-Star replacement, which is a testament to his remarkable journey from an unheralded second-round pick four years ago.

The official roster breakdown for the NBA All-Star Game will occur on Tuesday, Feb. 3 and the festivities will get underway on Friday, Feb. 13, with the actual ASG on Sunday, Feb. 15.

