Four former Gonzaga stars named among NBA’s top 100 players by The Ringer

There aren't many programs in college basketball more successful at churning out NBA stars than the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Mark Few has found a way to turn nearly every kind of player into a future pro, including international recruits (Rui Hachimura, Kelly Olynyk), transfers (Brandon Clarke, the Nembhards), unheralded high school recruits (Corey Kispert), and 5-star one-and-done superstars (Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren).

It's led to the Zags having 12 different alumni suited up in the NBA this season, a group that one could argue would contend for a spot in the NBA Playoffs if they all played together.

Confirmation on Gonzaga's success in developing pros came in the form of The Ringer's updated Top 100 list, ranking the best players currently in the NBA. The ranking, which was updated on Thursday, includes four different Gonzaga stars - two who rank inside the top 50.

First on the list is Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, who cracked the top 20 at No. 19 overall. Holmgren was integral to OKC's NBA championship run last year, anchoring the squad defensively while providing crucial floor spacing and efficient overall scoring.

This year is more of the same for the 23-year-old, who is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game with an outstanding 67.2% true shooting percentage and a stellar 37.8% mark from the three-point line. OKC is 38-10 and comfortably in first place in the Western Conference, and Holmgren is a huge reason why.

Next on the list is three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA forward Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis falls to No. 46 after missing most of the season with a knee injury. He has started 13 of 17 games played with the Kings and is averaging 15.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. He took some time to return to form after missing two months, but recently put up a 24-point, 16-rebound, six-assist game at Cleveland and an 11-point, 12-rebound, seven-assist game against the Knicks.

Don't be surprised to see Sabonis' name in trade rumors as the Kings - once again - have an eye on rebuilding and could look to acquire future assets for the big man.

Another player hurt by injury is next for Gonzaga, with Orlando guard Jalen Suggs coming in at No. 62. Suggs has appeared in 26 games for the Magic this year, averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 4.7 assists along with 1.7 steals. Suggs shot 39.7% from three as a 22-year-old back in 2023-24, but that dropped to 31.4% last year and sits at just 30.9% this year, a big step backward that is hurting his overall value on a team that already has floor spacing issues, even after trading for Desmond Bane.

Still, Suggs is one of the best on-ball and pick-and-roll defenders on the planet, and when he is fully healthy, he's a fantastic complementary piece for a team like Orlando.

A few spots later is the final Zag on the top 100, Andrew Nembhard, who represents the Indiana Pacers at No. 68 overall.

Nembhard has taken on a bigger role for the Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year after suffering a torn ACL in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season. Nembhard is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 35.8% from three, all career-highs for the fourth-year pro.

Nembhard is also an outstanding on-ball defender, known for his trademark 'chair pull' move, and as a relatively unheralded second-round pick, he has been one of the best success stories in the NBA over the past half-decade.

Of the eight other Zags playing in the NBA, the one who has the best argument to be on this list is Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds across 36 games for Los Angeles, while shooting an excellent 43.3% from three.

The seven other Gonzaga stars playing in the NBA include Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Zach Collins (Chicago), Corey Kispert (Atlanta), Ryan Nembhard (Dallas), Kelly Olynyk (San Antonio), Julian Strawther (Denver), and Drew Timme (LA Lakers).

Anton Watson, Nolan Hickman, Malachi Smith, and Ryan Woolridge are all playing in the NBA G-League, with Watson having appeared in eight NBA games last year with the New York Knicks.

