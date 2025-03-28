Delaware transfer lists Gonzaga among top 10 choices
Izaiah Pasha, one of the most sought-after guards in the transfer portal, has cut his list down to 10 schools.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are reportedly one of Pasha's top choices, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London, along with several power conference programs from the ACC, Big East, Big Ten and Big 12. The 6-foot-4 guard and reigning Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Year narrowed down his list of schools on Friday.
Pasha came awfully close to getting a shot to make a name for himself in the NCAA Tournament after guiding the 12-seeded Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens to the CAA tournament championship game. The UNC Wilmington Seahawks wound up earning the automatic bid with a 76-72 win over Pasha and company in the championship, as he finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and just one turnover while playing 39 minutes.
In addition to All-CAA freshman team honors, Pasha was named to the All-CAA tournament team. In 34 appearances with the Blue Hens, Pasha started 33 games and averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field.
The Zags will likely need to retool the guard spot somewhat given that Ryan Nembhard, Khalif Battle and Nolan Hickman have exhausted their eligibility. Redshirt junior Braeden Smith will likely take the reins at the point guard position, while Emmanuel Innocenti has an opportunity to build off the trust he gained from the coaching staff with his defensive play down the stretch of his first season with the Zags if he sticks around for his junior season. Outside of Smith and possibly Innocenti, Gonzaga's roster is thin on guards at the moment.
Among the many contributions that the Nembhard-Hickman-Battle trio made this past season, they combined for 173 of the team's 263 made 3-pointers, or about 65.8%. With Dusty Stromer in the portal and Ben Gregg set to graduate, that means Gonzaga will lose at least its top five 3-point shooters from the 2024-25 campaign. Pasha wasn't necessarily known to light it up from long range as a freshman, but he still knocked down 33.3% of his attempts and was adept at using his size and quickness to attack the rim against CAA competition.
Three players from the 2024-25 Zags squad have entered the portal since it opened on March 24. Dusty Stromer was the first, followed by Jun Seok Yeo and then Michael Ajayi.