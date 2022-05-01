Gonzaga lands LSU-transfer Efton Reid

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ quiet offseason was disrupted on Sunday after LSU-transfer Efton Reid announced he’s coming to Spokane for his sophomore season. The former five-star recruit out of Richmond, Virginia is the 13th player to flee Baton Rouge following Will Wade’s firing.

Coming in as a top-30 prospect, Reid was used sparingly in his time as a Tiger. He saw the floor 19.6 minutes per game and recorded a usage rate of 17.8% while playing behind NBA hopefuls Tari Eason and Darius Days. The lack of playing time, misusage and uncertainty surrounding the future of the Tigers’ program all warranted a change of scenery for the 7-footer.

In his limited role, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Reid’s size and athleticism are that of the prototypical NBA center, and with exceptional footwork and touch, he has the potential to be a bucket getter down low. Fans didn’t get to see much of that last season though, as just 42.8% of his attempts came in the paint. For comparison, Drew Timme (59.1%) and Chet Holmgren (48.2%) did a lot of damage for the Zags last season in the low block.

In a more up-tempo, pick-and-roll heavy offense than LSU, Reid can thrive in a Timme-like role at Gonzaga. Timme’s potential return would make for a fun frontcourt duo, even if the spacing doesn’t quite support the idea. Reid attempted 20 shots from deep last season and knocked down five of them. He’s not a floor-stretcher by any means, but he checks nearly every other box for a big man to succeed.

And given the status of the Zags’ roster, any depth is much needed.