Evaluating the NBA draft prospects on Gonzaga's 2025-26 roster
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are one of the strongest player development programs in all of college basketball.
It's a big part of why the Zags have more players in the NBA than every college basketball team not named Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, or Arizona — which is particularly impressive since Gonzaga has only landed a five-star recruit out of high school four times.
Instead, coach Few and his staff develop non-five star talent, a la Corey Kispert or Julian Strawther, or they find hidden gems on the international market, like Rui Hachimura or Kelly Olynyk, or via the transfer portal, like Brandon Clarke and Andrew Nembhard.
Gonzaga's developmental track record suggests that players on the 2025-26 roster — even if there isn't a ton of NBA buzz currently — could play their way into the conversation in the coming years.
Below is a look at Gonzaga's 12 projected contributors and their current NBA draft prospects, separated into four distinct categories.
Legit NBA Buzz
Mario Saint-Supery
Coming off an outstanding performance at EuroBasket with his home country of Spain, Saint-Supery is quite clearly the most notable NBA draft prospect on Gonzaga's roster. He was the only Zag to show up on Bleacher Report's recent NBA mock draft, coming in at No. 34 overall.
It's unclear if the 6'4 guard will have a big enough role to merit a spot in the 2026 NBA draft, or if he'll end up being a multi-year contributor for Gonzaga, but Saint-Supery's elite playmaking, developing outside shot, and strong positional size make the 19-year-old a likely future pro at the game's highest level.
Tyon Grant-Foster
Grant-Foster was on many, many draft boards following his electric 2023-24 season at Grand Canyon, when he averaged over 20 points per game en route to winning WAC Player of the Year.
However, the 6'7 wing opted to return to school and suffered through an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign, which cratered his draft stock and led to him transferring to Gonzaga.
Grant-Foster's age and injury history make it unlikely he will get selected in 2026 even if he has a great season with the Zags, but his game could still translate at the next level if he's able to prove 2023-24 wasn't a fluke.
Ismaila Diagne
Diagne's 66 minutes of action last year did very little to sway his draft stock, but he already had buzz before committing to Gonzaga, thanks to his performance at Real Madrid as one of the youngest players to ever play in the EuroLeague.
Diagne's size, lateral mobility, rim protection, and touch around the cup make him an intriguing center prospect — and while he's not expected to play a huge role this year behind Graham Ike and Braden Huff, he is expected to show glimpses of that NBA potential now that he has college experience under his belt.
Fringe NBA Prospect
Graham Ike
Ike is a prolific college player, one of the most efficient low-post scorers in the sport, and an elite big man when it comes to drawing contact and converting at the free-throw line. All of those things are very valuable, but his limited defensive versatility and lateral mobility give him a very tough path to making things work at the next level — not to mention his age, injury history, and relative lack of size at 6'9.
Braden Huff
Almost everything written about Ike is true for Huff as well, although he is younger and does not have an injury history. However, he's also not as good a rebounder as Ike, which could make his path even murkier.
If Huff can become a consistent outside shooter, that could help his case, but unless his defense and rebounding massively improve, his NBA potential is limited.
Braeden Smith
Smith is listed at 6'0 on the dot, which alone is enough to dramatically limit his chances of getting taken in the NBA draft. Case in point, Ryan Nembhard — in what was considered a draft class lacking depth — did not get picked in 2025 despite racking up the fifth most assists in college basketball history.
Smith would need to showcase that level of playmaking — and a consistent outside shot — to even have a chance of getting picked. That's not to say he can't, just that the path for a player his size is a difficult one.
Steele Venters
Anyone who has had two major, season-ending injuries is going to have a tough path to the NBA (see Grant-Foster, Tyon), but Venters has arguably the most important skill in the league right now: outside shooting. He lacks the 'D' part of becoming a three-and-D wing, but if he is healthy and drilling outside shots at 6'7, he could get some attention as bench depth.
Good College Player, Not NBA Prospect
Adam Miller
Miller, like Venters, has one truly great NBA skill in three-point shooting. The separator here is that Venters has three strong seasons of three-point shooting, and is 6'7, while Miller has only proven himself a marksmen once in four years, and stands just 6'3.
Miller can ask Nolan Hickman how tough the path to the NBA is as a 6'3 off-ball guard, and it doesn't seem like the Arizona State transfer will be asked to play much, if any, point guard this year for the Zags.
Jalen Warley
Strong wing defenders are valuable in the NBA, but you have to be able to do something on offense — even if it's just floating to the corner and hitting open threes. Warley went 1-7 from three as a junior at Florida State and unless his outside shooting improves meteorically, the offensive profile is not enough to project him as an NBA player.
Emmanuel Innocenti
Innocenti's NBA draft profile is about the same as Warley's: both versatile perimeter defenders who don't provide enough on offense to project them at the next level. Innocenti is two years younger than Warley, which helps, but he's also about two inches shorter.
Too Early to Tell
Davis Fogle
Fogle is not projected to play a huge role for Gonzaga as a true freshman, but the 6'7 wing from Anacortes does have some upside if he can put it all together. He played point guard early in his high school career before a growth spurt, and his athleticism, size, and playmaking skills could play at the next level if he spends the next few years bulking up and improving as an outside shooter.
Parker Jefferson
Jefferson was a three-star big man who wasn't ranked in the top 100 of his recruiting class, but if there's anyone who can turn a non-prospect into an NBA-caliber big man, it is coach Few and the Zags. Just don't expect it to happen right away — it's far more likely Jefferson redshirts than makes an NBA caliber impact at Gonzaga in 2025-26.