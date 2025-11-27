Updated point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Michigan men's college basketball game
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs already earned a tidy $1M paycheck for participating in the Players Era Festival this year, but after defeating No. 8 Alabama and Maryland, the Zags are now just one win away from doubling their earnings.
Standing in Gonzaga's way of another $1M in NIL money is Michigan, which is coming off a pair of blowout wins - first a 40-point drubbing of San Diego State, followed by a 30-point win over the No. 21 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday evening.
Dusty May and the Wolverines are 6-0 on the season, although they needed overtime to beat Wake Forest in Detroit and went down to the wire on the road against TCU before dominating their previous two games in Las Vegas.
Michigan and Gonzaga boast two of the best frontcourts in all of college basketball, one of many intriguing storylines as these two teams get set to take the floor on Wednesday at 6:30 PM PT. Michigan has held opponents to under 36% on two-point attempts this season, thanks in large part to the defensive efforts of 7'3 center Aday Mara (2.8 blocks per game) and 6'10 forward Morez Johnson Jr.
The Wolverines also have preseason All-American Yaxel Lendeborg, a 6'9 wrecking ball of a small forward who can quite literally do it all. Lendeborg was at UAB last year, and was one of just two players in college basketball to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game, with the other being Cooper Flagg.
However, Gonzaga is certainly no slouch at the rim, with two elite scoring big men in Graham Ike and Braden Huff. While the Zags likely won't shoot 74% on two pointers as they did against Maryland, these two should still be able to impact this game offensively.
Gonzaga will need to play lights out defensively to come away with a win on Wednesday night, though, especially when it comes to containing Lendeborg and senior guard Roddy Gayle. Michigan has displayed a tendency to turn the ball over, and Gonzaga has generated quite a few steals this year. If guards Mario Saint-Supery, Braeden Smith, Emmanuel Innocenti, and Tyon Grant-Foster can get in the passing lanes and score in transition, it will take pressure off the team's bigs to do everything offensively.
The betting lines have shifted slightly since they first came out late Tuesday night, and below is a look at the most updated point spread and betting odds with tip-off drawing near:
Gonzaga vs. Michigan betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -1.5 (-130)
Over/Under: 165.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-130) Michigan (+108)
Game time: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. PT
TV: TNT (or HBO MAX)
