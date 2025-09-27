Final WCC schedule for Gonzaga women's basketball released on Friday
Coach Lisa Fortier's new look Gonzaga roster will look to win the WCC one final time this season, before departing for the Pac-12 in 2026-27.
The WCC, which has been Gonzaga's home for over 40 years, is sending the program off with a little quirk: the first unbalanced 18-game schedule in league history.
Gonzaga will play seven opponents twice — Oregon State, Washington State, LMU, Portland, Pacific, San Francisco, and San Diego — and four opponents just once, new member Seattle U, Santa Clara, Pepperdine, and Saint Mary's.
Things get started for coach Fortier's club on Dec. 28 in Spokane against LMU, with Pepperdine in town two days later on the 30th. Next up is a trip to Seattle on Jan. 2, ringing in the new year against a first-time league mate, but also a team that went just 1-15 in the WAC last year.
Santa Clara on the road is next on Jan. 4, followed by a trio of home games, first against a very tough Portland club on Jan. 10, followed by San Francisco and San Diego on the 15th and 17th.
In late January, the Zags will face future Pac-12 foe Oregon State — who beat them in the WCC Tournament last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament once again under Scott Rueck — on Jan. 22 before a trip down to San Francisco on Jan. 29 and then a trip back up to Pullman on Jan. 31 to take on the other Pac-12 holdover in Washington State.
February starts with home bouts against the Beavers and Pacific Tigers, followed by a road trip south to San Diego on Feb. 12 and LMU on Feb. 14.
Gonzaga will close with four tough ones, starting at home against Washington State on Feb. 19 and followed by a road tilt at Pacific on the 21st, a home game against Saint Mary's on Feb. 26, and a road game at Portland — last year's conference champion — to close things out on Feb. 28.
Coach Fortier's team has been flat-out dominant against this league, winning 19 of the last 21 regular-season titles and 10 WCC Tournament championships. This year's club looks mighty different, however, after losing superstar Yvonne Ejim — the school's all-time leading scorer — as well as seniors Esther Little, Maud Huijbens, and Taylor Dalton and transfers Claire O'Connor and Bree Salenbien.
The Zags did replace the losses with a quartet of talented transfers and a trio of freshmen, while keeping superstar outside shooter Allie Turner, who hit a program record 105 threes last year. The Zags are also looking forward to the highly anticipated debut of 6'3 forward Lauren Whittaker from New Zealand, who redshirted last year.
The team will be introduced at FanFest on Oct. 11, with the first home game of the season coming Nov. 13 against future Pac-12 opponent Colorado State on Thursday, Nov. 12.