Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Brandon Clarke has passed away at the age of 29, announced the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been revealed, with TMZ reporting he died on Monday, May 11.

Clarke played two games with Memphis during the 2025-26 season after dealing with a serious calf injury. He ultimately played seven NBA seasons - all with the Grizzlies - appearing in 309 games and averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while being named to the NBA's All-Rookie team in 2019-20.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the Grizzlies said in a statement. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement in regards to Clarke's passing:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

Clarke was beloved in Memphis, having opened a foundation to give back to kids in the community prior to his passing.

“Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine," Priority Sports - Clarke's agency - said in a statement. "He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed."

Clarke had been arrested in Arkansas last month and was facing charges of speeding and possession of a controlled substance, and the case remained open until his death on Monday.

Clarke is from Vancouver, BC but grew up in Phoenix, AZ, attending Desert Vista high school before beginning his college career at San Jose State.

The 6'9 big man spent two years with the Spartans, averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 2016-17 before transferring to Gonzaga. After sitting out the 2017-18 season, Clarke exploded onto the scene for the Zags in 2018-19, helping to lead Gonzaga to the Elite Eight as the catalyst to one of the most talented and exciting rosters in Mark Few's entire tenure in Spokane.

Clarke averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game en route to All-American honors. Clarke's 117 total blocks led the NCAA and set Gonzaga's single-season record, which was tied by Chet Holmgren three years later.

On a team with seven future NBA players - Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, Zach Norvell, Filip Petrusev, Killian Tillie, and Joel Ayayi - Clarke was the anchor on both ends of the floor.

From his 27 point, 10 rebound, 2 block performance at Creighton on 9-12 shooting, to 21 points, nine rebounds, and perhaps the most memorable block in program history against Tennessee - and of course his role in Gonzaga's epic Maui Invitational championship win over Duke, 89-87, when he had 15 points and six blocks on 7-10 shooting, Clarke cemented himself in Gonzaga lore despite only playing one season in Spokane.

The Gonzaga on SI team sends condolences to Clarke's family, friends, and loved ones, as well as the entire Gonzaga, San Jose State, and Memphis community.