Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies at 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died, the team and his agency announced Tuesday. He was 29. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies wrote in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on our organization and the greatest Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” said the forward’s team at Priority Sports. “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

The Thunder selected Clarke, a Gonzaga export, with the No. 21 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He was traded to Memphis shortly after, and spent the rest of his seven-year NBA career with the team.

He played just two games in the 2025–26 season due to issues with his right knee and calf, and the Grizzlies shut him down for the season in March. In April, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on drug and speeding charges.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As one of the longest-tentured players of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

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