Former Gonzaga guard Eric McClellan embraces new role as Florida Atlantic assistant coach
The Gonzaga men’s basketball coaching tree has grown some new branches.
Former Bulldogs guard Eric McClellan is set to join the Florida Atlantic men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant under newly named head coach John Jakus, who was Gonzaga’s director of basketball operations from 2014-17.
“We had a special bond,” McClellan said of his and Jakus’ relationship. “We had a special relationship, my wife is close with his wife Sara. We’ve been able to see their kids grow up … so our relationship was always paramount.”
Like many former players on Gonzaga’s staff, McClellan didn’t always envision himself coaching. The 31-year-old has lived in Spokane since his last professional stint in Austria, even showing up to some of Gonzaga’s practices this past season. He wanted to be around the game, but it wasn’t until reconnecting with Jakus that he learned what the next chapter of his basketball life entailed.
“When I was having reservations about my playing career, John is one of my mentors, and we had extensive conversations just about life and things like that and we kind of zeroed in on what the next chapter was going to be,” McClellan said.
Jakus, then as an assistant and associate coach with Baylor (2017-24), mentioned the idea of McClellan joining the Bears staff as a graduate assistant. McClellan grew up in Austin, Texas, just over 100 miles south of Baylor’s campus in Waco, Texas. The opportunity to be closer to home was a “no-brainer” for McClellan, though as fate would have it, plans changed shortly after the NCAA Tournament.
“I was super excited [about Baylor],” McClellan said. “And then [Baylor lost to Clemson in the first round], the news breaks and [Jakus is] the head coach of FAU.
“So he calls me — I’m assuming he was overwhelmed — but John is stoic and cool, calm and collected, you probably wouldn’t be able to read it but, he called me and he asked me to be on the staff.”
The Owls bursted onto the college basketball scene under head coach Dusty May, who took the program to the Final Four in 2023 and is the school’s all-time leader in career wins. After another postseason appearance in 2024, May accepted the Michigan head coaching position earlier this spring. Which opened the door for two former Zags to rekindle a bit of the past.
“I’m just looking forward to being around someone I love, I respect. As good of a coach that he is, he’s a better human being, and that’s what I’m most excited about. Just coming up under the tutelage of so many great coaches, so many great men [at Gonzaga] … and now I get to work with someone I trust and love. I’m looking forward to it.”
McClellan shared more about his new position, his thoughts on the 2024-25 Bulldogs and much more, on a new episode of Gonzaga Nation.
