Former Gonzaga guard selected top five in 2025 NBA G League Draft
Nolan Hickman has a new home.
The former Gonzaga guard and Seattle native will travel across the country to play for the Capital City Go-Go's of the NBA G League, after they selected him No. 5 overall in the 2025 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.
The top five players picked were former Weber State forward Dillon Jones, G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith, Penn State guard Ace Baldwin, Santa Clara guard Adama Bal, and Hickman. Former San Francisco and Pepperdine wing Stefan Todorovic went No. 7, so three of the first seven players selected hailed from the West Coast Conference.
Hickman was a highly-regarded high school recruit who chose Gonzaga after previously committing to Kentucky. He spent four years in Spokane, appearing in 139 games and starting 105 of them. All told, he finished his career with Gonzaga averaging 9.5 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and just 1.1 turnovers per game while shooting 52.8% on two-pointers and 39.5% from three on over four attempts per game.
Hickman's career was far from straightforward, with the 6'3 guard taking on a new role in each of his first three seasons. First, he was the backup point guard to Andrew Nembhard as a freshman in 2021-22, averaging 5.1 points and 1.4 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.
As a sophomore, he stepped into the starting point guard role, but struggled to impact the game as a playmaker, eventually adjusting to an off-the-ball role as the year went on. He finished the year averaging a career-best 3.1 assists and a solid 1.3 turnovers, but it was clear a change was needed.
That change came in the form of Ryan Nembhard, who joined the team out of Creighton in 2023-24 and pushed Hickman into an off-ball role where he thrived. As a junior, Hickman posted a career-high 14 points per game, along with 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.3% from three on over five attempts per game, earning him All-WCC Second Team honors.
He returned as a senior this past year and held a similar role, averaging nearly 11 points while shooting a blistering hot 44.5% from three on 4.9 attempts per game, this time picking up All-WCC First Team honors.
Hickman was one of four departing seniors on last year's roster alongside Nembhard, Khalif Battle, and Ben Gregg. All four participated in the NBA Summer League, but Hickman took the longest to ink a professional contract. Nembhard signed a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks and made his NBA debut on Wednesday, while Gregg and Battle are playing professionally in France and Italy, respectively.
Now, the 6'3 guard will get a chance to play for the Go-Go's, an affiliate of the Washington Wizards, where former Zag Corey Kispert is in his fifth season.