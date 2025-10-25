Gonzaga Nation

Former Gonzaga guard selected top five in 2025 NBA G League Draft

Three players from the WCC were among the first seven players picked on Saturday

Andy Patton

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

Nolan Hickman has a new home.

The former Gonzaga guard and Seattle native will travel across the country to play for the Capital City Go-Go's of the NBA G League, after they selected him No. 5 overall in the 2025 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

The top five players picked were former Weber State forward Dillon Jones, G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith, Penn State guard Ace Baldwin, Santa Clara guard Adama Bal, and Hickman. Former San Francisco and Pepperdine wing Stefan Todorovic went No. 7, so three of the first seven players selected hailed from the West Coast Conference.

Hickman was a highly-regarded high school recruit who chose Gonzaga after previously committing to Kentucky. He spent four years in Spokane, appearing in 139 games and starting 105 of them. All told, he finished his career with Gonzaga averaging 9.5 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and just 1.1 turnovers per game while shooting 52.8% on two-pointers and 39.5% from three on over four attempts per game.

Hickman's career was far from straightforward, with the 6'3 guard taking on a new role in each of his first three seasons. First, he was the backup point guard to Andrew Nembhard as a freshman in 2021-22, averaging 5.1 points and 1.4 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11).
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

As a sophomore, he stepped into the starting point guard role, but struggled to impact the game as a playmaker, eventually adjusting to an off-the-ball role as the year went on. He finished the year averaging a career-best 3.1 assists and a solid 1.3 turnovers, but it was clear a change was needed.

That change came in the form of Ryan Nembhard, who joined the team out of Creighton in 2023-24 and pushed Hickman into an off-ball role where he thrived. As a junior, Hickman posted a career-high 14 points per game, along with 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.3% from three on over five attempts per game, earning him All-WCC Second Team honors.

He returned as a senior this past year and held a similar role, averaging nearly 11 points while shooting a blistering hot 44.5% from three on 4.9 attempts per game, this time picking up All-WCC First Team honors.

Ben Gregg (33), Nolan Hickman (11) and Ryan Nembhard (0) during Gonzaga's home game vs. Loyola Marymount
Gonzaga Bulldogs Ben Gregg (33), Nolan Hickman (11) and Ryan Nembhard (0). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Hickman was one of four departing seniors on last year's roster alongside Nembhard, Khalif Battle, and Ben Gregg. All four participated in the NBA Summer League, but Hickman took the longest to ink a professional contract. Nembhard signed a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks and made his NBA debut on Wednesday, while Gregg and Battle are playing professionally in France and Italy, respectively.

Now, the 6'3 guard will get a chance to play for the Go-Go's, an affiliate of the Washington Wizards, where former Zag Corey Kispert is in his fifth season.

Take a look back at some of the best photos from Hickman’s time at Gonzaga:

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11).
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Former Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman shoots in front of a packed Kennel.
Former Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) shoots in front of a packed Kennel. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11).
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11).
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Nolan Hickman Gonzaga Kraziness in the Kennel
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga seniors Ryan Nembhard (0) and Nolan Hickman (11).
Gonzaga Bulldogs Ryan Nembhard (0) and Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi (left), assistant coach R-Jay Barsh (middle) and senior guard Nolan Hickman (right).
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Michael Ajayi (left), assistant coach Rjay Barsh (middle) and guard Nolan Hickman (right). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11).
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs senior Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11).
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs senior guard Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga seniors Nolan Hickman (left), Ben Gregg (middle) and Ryan Nembhard (right).
Gonzaga Bulldogs Nolan Hickman (left), Ben Gregg (middle) and Ryan Nembhard (right). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs senior Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball