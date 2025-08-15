Former Gonzaga guard signs with elite Belgian club
Former Gonzaga player Silas Melson is set to continue his professional basketball career in Belgium with BC Oostende. The club reported the signing on Instagram Thursday morning, while indicating Melson is the final roster addition before the season.
It will be a return to Belgium for Melson, who played for Limburg United in the same league back in 2020-21. The 6'3 guard averaged 17 points in 22 games with Limburg, shooting 39% from three in 30 minutes per game.
Belgium is one of many professional stops Melson has made since departing Gonzaga in 2018. His first pro season was split between Greece and Israel with Lavrio and Hapoel Beer Sheva, respectively. From there, the native of Portland, OR, spent the 2019-20 season in Finland with Kouvot, where he averaged a career-high 20.8 points in 17 games.
Melson also made stops in Russia with BC Kalev, Turkey with Aliago Petkim Spor, and Germany with Ludwigsburg. Last season, Melson was set to play for Darussafaka in Turkey, but suffered an injury in his first game and missed the rest of the season.
Now healthy, Melson will join Oostende in their quest to win an unprecedented 15th consecutive championship in the Belgian League, a streak dating back to 2011, three years before Melson even started at Gonzaga.
Melson spent all four years of his college career in Spokane with the Zags, appearing in 143 games and making 42 starts. He averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 36.2% from three and serving a valuable role as a tough-nosed defender and outside shooter.
He was also a critical part of the first Gonzaga team to make the national championship back in 2016-17, starting four out of 39 games that year and averaging 23.8 minutes per game along with 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
Melson shot a career best 39.1% from three on nearly three attempts per game that season, and was even on the floor in the closing seconds of Gonzaga's 77-73 win over South Carolina in the Final Four.
Melson is one of many Gonzaga stars to make a living playing professionally overseas, including many of his teammates from that 2016-17 team. Johnathan Williams recently inked a deal in London, while Killian Tillie, Josh Perkins, Nigel Williams-Goss, and Jeremy Jones are still playing professionally as well - not to mention Zach Collins and Rui Hachimura, who are in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively.