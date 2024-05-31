Former Gonzaga star Joel Ayayi signs with JL Bourg Basket in France
Joel Ayayi is staying close to home as he continues his professional basketball career with JL Bourg Basket, a professional team in Bourg-en-Bresse, France that competes in the LNB Elite League.
The former Gonzaga guard and Bordeaux native signed a one-year deal with the club after playing for Nanterre 92 in the Pro A league last season. Ajayi averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 34 games with the club, which finished the season 20-14. His season-high 26 points actually came against JL Bourg in March.
Ayayi, 24, spent two seasons on two-way contracts in the NBA prior to his return home last year. His most recent stint was in the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where he suited up in three games for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ajayi put up 4.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.8 minutes played per game.
After going undrafted in 2021, Ayayi signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards in the 2021-22 season. He also played for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 Summer League and the Orlando Magic in the 2022-23 season after signing an Exhibit 10 contract. Ajayi suited up for the G League affiliate Osceola (then Lakeland) Magic.
Ajayi’s pro career will continue in Bourg-en-Bresse, the capital of the ancient province of Bresse and roughly six hours away from his hometown.
JL Bourg set a club record in the LNB Pro A with 25 wins last season. It finished second in the 2023-24 EuroCup Basketball tournament after coming up short in the final round to Paris Basketball.