Gary Bell Jr. joins Northern Arizona program as an assistant coach

Gary Bell Jr. is headed for the desert to be an assistant coach for the Northern Arizona University men’s basketball team. The former Zag standout joins Shane Burcar’s staff after spending the last three seasons on Gonzaga’s bench as a graduate assistant and coordinator of basketball administration.

"I'm extremely excited to be here at NAU," Bell said in a news release. "The culture that (coach Burcar) is trying to build here is where I came from; the family atmosphere and being a hard worker to get better every day."

Bell returned to GU in 2019 following his stellar four-year stretch as a Bulldog from 2011-15. The Tacoma native was named the WCC Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season and was tabbed to the second team All-WCC while helping the Zags reach the Elite Eight. A career 41% shooter from deep, his 219 total 3-pointers made is seventh all-time in program history.

Bell played professionally in Poland, France and Greece before then-GU assistant coach Tommy Lloyd recruited the alum to come back to Spokane and learn under himself coach Mark Few. From there, the Bulldogs reached two national championship games and three Sweet 16 games in that span.

Now, Bell has the opportunity to apply all the knowledge he absorbed from two of the most respected head coaches in the country.

"Playing for (coach Few) for four years, leaving and then coming back to start my coaching career, I learned a lot from those guys," Bell said. "Picking their brain everyday prepared me for this task at NAU."

Bell will work with NAU’s guards and the team’s overall offense, which could use some work based on how last season went. The Lumberjacks shot 41.8% from the floor, dead last in the Big Sky Conference, and were among the worst scoring offenses despite consistent shooting from deep. Pushing the pace was a challenge as well, ranking 284th in the nation in adjusted tempo according to KenPom.

Perhaps Bell’s experience in fast-paced schemes can aid in improving some of those deficiencies in NAU’s attack. Gonzaga has consistently had one of the best offenses year in and year out, especially when it comes to scoring quick and easy baskets in transition. Under Bell’s watchful eye, the Lumberjacks’ offensive identity could receive a major make-over.

He’ll also get to work closely with prolific scorer Jalen Cone, who’s coming off a stellar campaign after transferring from Virginia Tech. The junior averaged 18.8 points, three rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and earned All-Big Sky third team honors. He also became the first Lumberjack in 19 seasons to record three 30-point games in a season.

Surely Bell is eager to work with Cone on being an all-around complete player, especially if it can translate to wins. NAU finished 9-22 in 2021-22 despite the junior’s brilliance.

Along with Cone, Bell will get to work with coach Lloyd’s son Liam, a Gonzaga Prep graduate who spent two seasons at Grand Canyon University. After not receiving much playing time as a freshman and sophomore, Liam transferred to NAU at the end of March with three years of eligibility remaining. It’ll be interesting to see his development under the tutelage of a familiar coach once again.

Bell’s first regular season game as an assistant coach will be against college basketball powerhouse Michigan State on Nov. 7. The Lumberjacks also battle Arizona State (No. 10) and Texas (Nov. 21) in their nonconference schedule.