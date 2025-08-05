Gonzaga's Allie Turner returns to family-like atmosphere for sophomore year: 'It's really special here'
This time a year ago, Allie Turner was a newly-instated freshman joining a Gonzaga women's basketball roster that had a pack of experienced seniors leading the charge.
Coming off an impressive debut season with the Zags, Turner figures to be the next in line to take the torch from last season's seniors, which included Yvonne Ejim, Maud Huijbens, Bree Salenbien, Tayla Dalton and Esther Little.
"Every single senior on the team last year, I strive to be more like them this year, as more of a leader," Turner told Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI. "So they each had their own kind of leadership role, and they all work together so well. And I think it really helped when we had so many new people on our team, to have that many confident people under the coaching staff who know what you're going through. So that was really, really helpful."
With a steady group of seniors leading the way, Turner was able to make the most of the opportunities that came her way in year one with the Bulldogs. After leading the West Coast Conference in 3-point field goal percentage (45.7%), she earned a spot on the all-conference first team and the WCC Newcomer of the Year award, making her the first freshman to receive both accolades in the same season since Courtney Vandersloot.
In this day of college athletics, Turner could've decided to take her talents somewhere else and compete for a starting role on a power conference team in a different part of the country. But she simply couldn't pass up another year in a system she feels is truly unique in comparison to other programs.
"It's really like a family," Turner said. "And I think that that's not the case in most programs, and it's really special here. So I didn't want to leave somewhere where that was like one of the main focuses of a whole team."
Turner caught up with Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI to break down her freshman season, provide insights into year two with the Zags and more regarding her offseason training regimen.