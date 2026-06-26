Gonzaga basketball lands commitment from French point guard Nathan De Sousa

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs once again went overseas to secure a talented player for the upcoming 2026-27 season, landing a commitment from French point guard Nathan De Sousa, a source told Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI.

De Sousa, 23, joins 18-year-old guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa as imports from France this offseason. The pair is joined by Spanish stars Mario Saint-Supery and Izan Almansa, as well as Senegalese center Massamba Diop, who played for Real Madrid in Spain before beginning his college career at Arizona State last season.

De Sousa and Ekanga-Ehawa will become the sixth and seventh French players to play for Gonzaga when they suit up this upcoming season, joining Ronny Turiaf, Killian Tillie, Joel Ayayi, Mathis Keita, and Mamaery Diallo.

Who is Nathan De Sousa?

De Sousa was born in February of 2003, and per the new NCAA rules, his five-year window to compete at the college level began in the 2022-23 season - making 2026-27 his final year of eligibility.

The 6'1 point guard played for Cholet's youth program, making his debut with the top club in 2020-21. After a year with AS Alsace in France's second league - where he averaged 6.7 points in 29 games - De Sousa returned to Cholet and spent three seasons in France's top league.

De Sousa averaged 5.6 points and 5.1 assists in 2024-25 across 27 games, and blossomed into a more efficient, high-level scorer this past season - averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes across 29 games. De Sousa shot 43.4% from the field, 36.1% from three, and 76.9% from the free throw line, while lowering his turnovers from 2.1 to 1.8 per game.

The 23-year-old also has experience representing France on an international level, playing for the FIBA U20 team at the 2023 European Championship, where he averaged 7.1 points and 3.1 assists in seven games, while shooting 40.9% from three. He has also been selected for the French Senior National Team and is slated to represent them at the 2027 World Cup Qualifiers.

Fit at Gonzaga

Guard depth has been Gonzaga's biggest area of concern since Jack Kayil opted to keep his name in the 2026 NBA draft process. Kayil was the only player on the roster outside of Saint-Supery who was capable of playing point guard at the college level, and now De Sousa gives the Zags a desperately needed ball-handler to spell the rising sophomore.

At 23 years old, De Sousa also fills another key need for the Zags: experience. While he has yet to play a game at the collegiate level, his age and multiple years of competing at France's highest level make him more than prepared for the new look Pac-12, although an adjustment period is still reasonable to expect.

Still, De Sousa's point guard skills, advanced age, experience, and improved outside shooting make him a clear-cut rotation piece for Gonzaga, and he should get plenty of run both in place of and alongside Saint-Supery this upcoming season.