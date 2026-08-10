Why Gonzaga needed a point guard like Javon Bennett

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs spent most of July and the early part of August without a single point guard on their roster - thanks to the shocking departure of sophomore Mario Saint-Supery, who returned to Spain after one year in Spokane.

The Zags rectified the situation last Thursday, however, securing a commitment from former Dayton point guard Javon Bennett out of the transfer portal. Bennett was available after an injunction was granted by a judge in Ohio, giving him and 23 other plaintiffs eligibility for a fifth season - while allowing them an opportunity to transfer where they see fit.

The 5'11 veteran is now in line to fill a valuable role on a Gonzaga roster littered with talent elsewhere, and barring another addition, he will start at the one alongside Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Massamba Diop, and either Chauncey Wiggins or Isiah Harwell in what projects to be one of the best starting lineups in the country.

Gonzaga is known to be on the market for another PG to round out the roster, with names like Donovan Dent (UCLA), Xaivian Lee (Florida), and Tre Holloman (NC State) getting tossed around, but Bennett will bring plenty of value to this team regardless of his role.

Below is a look at four areas Bennett immediately helps this Gonzaga roster as they join the new Pac-12 in 2026-27:

1. High-volume shooting

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first glance, Bennett's career 33.7% mark from the three-point line is rather underwhelming. However, it is dragged down by significant struggles early in his career, including a 27.9% mark at Merrimack as a freshman and a 31.6% mark as a sophomore in his first year at Dayton.

Bennett then found his stroke as a junior, drilling 39% of his 5.4 three-point attempts in 2024-25, and hit a respectable 34.7% this past season, on a whopping 7.0 attempts per game.

Fans will wince thinking about Adam Miller when seeing Bennett has just one season over 35% in his career, but the context is important here. Bennett shot 36.5% over 71 games in his final two seasons with the Flyers - while he was the best offensive player on the team.

Shooting efficiently on a high volume, while acting as the team's engine offensively, is extremely impressive and should lead to Bennett's efficiency climbing at Gonzaga, where he will often be the fourth or fifth option offensively on the floor.

Think about guys like Ryan Woolridge (33.1% at North Texas, 43.2% at Gonzaga), Malachi Smith (39.7% at Chattanooga, 50% at Gonzaga), or Rasir Bolton (32.8% at Iowa State, 42.5% at Gonzaga), who all improved dramatically as shooters in Spokane after leaving a place where they were the No. 1 option.

2. 136 games of experience

Mar 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest things lacking on Gonzaga's roster prior to last week was experience. The team had one player on the roster, Braden Huff, who had played more than 35 games at the collegiate level. And every single player not in the starting lineup combined for exactly zero games played.

Now with Wiggins and Bennett, the Zags add over 250 career games to the roster, giving them some desperately needed regular-season and postseason experience.

Bennett, in particular, adds 136 games and 125 starts to Gonzaga's point guard spot - perhaps the most crucial position to have a player with games under his belt. The 5'11 guard has been to the NCAA Tournament once in 2024 and the NIT each of the past two years, and there's little doubt his experience will help him - and Gonzaga - this upcoming season.

3. Rim pressure

Mar 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his small frame, Bennett has done a good job getting downhill to the basket, using his shiftiness and quick first step to get to the rim and often to the free throw line.

Last year, Bennett got to the line nearly four times per game, and he finished second in the A-10 and 17th in the country with a ridiculous 89.8% free-throw percentage.

That kind of rim pressure will work well in Gonzaga's PnR-heavy scheme, forcing defenses to try pushing him out to the perimeter - likely leaving Diop or Huff open on the roll - or giving Bennett a chance to get some momentum toward the basket, where he's likely getting a bucket or a pair of points at the line.

4. Certainty at point guard

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first lawsuit to rule in favor of fifth-year seniors was in Ohio, making Bennett one of the top options on the market who had a very clear path to playing this upcoming season.

While Gonzaga remains in the hunt for someone like Dent or Lee, the eligibility for both those players is a lot murkier - and will require more legal intervention than what has currently transpired.

As such, Bennett's addition follows an old adage in sports - the best ability is availability. The 5'11 guard is currently on Gonzaga's roster, able to practice and play with the team, and that alone makes him tremendously valuable. If Lee or Dent get cleared, Bennett will still play a huge role on this team - and if they don't, the Zags will have a very solid option to start and play big minutes at the one in 2026-27.