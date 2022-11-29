Gonzaga basketball to honor Dan Dickau, Courtney Vandersloot and Kelly Olynyk

Dan Dickau, Courtney Vandersloot and Kelly Olynyk's impact on Gonzaga basketball have paved the way for both the men’s and women’s programs to flourish beyond their playing careers.

All three standouts guided their respective teams to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and West Coast Conference (WCC) championships through their stellar play on the court. Dickau and Vandersloot were named conference player of the year and All-Americans while setting numerous program records throughout their careers.

Olynyk, an All-American himself, guided the Zags to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in the AP poll in 2013.

Now, all three will have their jerseys hanging in the rafters of the McCarthey Athletic Center as a sign of recognition of their accomplishments.

Olynyk will be honored prior to the Kent State game on Dec. 5, while Dickau is set to have his jersey hung on Feb. 9 before the game against San Francisco. A date for Vandersloot's ceremony has not been determined.

A pioneer for Gonzaga women’s basketball, Vandersloot finished her career as the program’s all-time assists and steals leader and became the first NCAA Division I player, male or female, to amass over 2,000 points and 1,000 steals. Her versatility on both ends of the floor was truly unheard of, as she was also the only women's player in WCC history to be named the conference's player of the year three times and the only player to be named MVP of the WCC women's tournament three times.

Vandersloot’s collegiate success followed her to the professional level.

After becoming the first Zag to be picked in the first round of the WNBA draft in 2011, her longevity in the league paid off in the 2021 season when she guided the Chicago Sky to its first championship. As a dynamic playmaker, Vandersloot became the first player in WNBA history to average double-digit assists for an entire season.

As for Dickau, he had a memorable career in his two seasons at Gonzaga.

After transferring from the University of Washington, Dickau wasted no time in leaving his mark as a Zag, becoming the first player in program history to be named an Associated Press All-American in 2002. That same season, he won the conference’s player of the year award and tournament MVP. He also knocked down the most 3-pointers in a season by a Zag in that historic 2001-02 season.

Post Gonzaga, Dickau bounced around the NBA after being a first-round pick in the 2002 draft. He was traded eight times in his six seasons, including a stint with his hometown Portland Trail Blazers where he became a player development coach following his playing days.

Dickau’s career went from the hardwood to the booth post-NBA. In addition to calling Gonzaga basketball games, Dickau also works as a color analyst for ESPN, the Pac-12 Network, CBS Sports and Westwood One radio. He is also a basketball analyst for SBLive Sports.

In 2021, Dickau opened Spokane's first Shoot 360 facility.

Olynyk broke out onto the scene in 2012-13 after redshirting the season prior. The Canadian upped his scoring average from 5.8 points as a sophomore to 17.8 as a redshirt junior to lead the Zags to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in the AP poll.

After being drafted 13th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, Olynyk has played for five teams in his professional career. He averaged a career-best 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a Houston Rocket after being traded by the Miami Heat halfway through the season.