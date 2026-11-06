Gonzaga's Chauncey Wiggins takes NCAA eligibility fight to Spokane court

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins is taking his fight for eligibility to Spokane County, officially filing a lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday.

This is Wiggins' third attempt to gain eligibility to play for Gonzaga during the 2026-27 season. He was initially part of the Godfrey vs. NCAA lawsuit filed in Georgia, where a TRO was granted before the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA's stay request, rendering him ineligible.

Wiggins and 15 others withdrew from that case and attempted to gain eligibility through a TRO in Waco, TX, but were denied by Judge Ryan Luna, leaving them without the ability to play as the 2026-27 season got underway on Monday.

What this means for Wiggins

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Photo by MYK CRAWFORD

It was expected that Wiggins and others in this situation - including Arizona's RJ Godfrey and New Mexico State's Stephon Payne - would attempt to file their own suits locally, so it's not exactly a surprise to see Wiggins filing in Spokane County.

Wiggins is seeking immediate eligibility via court order, which would allow him to play right away for Gonzaga this season and would prevent the NCAA from punishing Gonzaga if his injunction is later overturned.

The attorneys for Wiggins cited more than 50 court rulings around the country that ruled in favor of student-athletes, including cases for Gonzaga players Xaivian Lee and Javon Bennett.

The timeline for a decision from Spokane county is not clear, although many other cases nationally have been ruled on in a matter of days.

What it means for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins (9). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga's offseason of turmoil ended with 14 of 15 players eligible, after the NCAA granted eligibility to French guard Nathan de Sousa and Spanish big man Izan Almansa, while court orders cleared Lee and Bennett in California and Ohio, respectively.

Wiggins remains the lone holdout, and getting him into the mix would be a huge boost for Gonzaga offensively on the perimeter.

The 6'10 big man spent three years at Clemson and last year at Florida State, where he averaged 13.3 points and shot 38.7% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. He was one of the most prolific three point shooters in the country - especially at 6'10 - and his size and floor spacing ability would really open up the paint for Gonzaga's frontcourt, as well as driving lanes for Lee, Davis Fogle, and Isiah Harwell.

"The NCAA screwed up this deal. They did. We told them that this isn't the right time," coach Few said after the Purdue game. "We've been blessed to have X [Lee] playing. Javon came in and made two huge free throws, and then when we get Chauncey, look out because he's a heck of a player and he'll really help us too."

Gonzaga will take on New Mexico State in the home opener on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2:00 PM PT. The game will be broadcast locally on KHQ and streamed on ESPN Unlimited.