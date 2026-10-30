Gonzaga's Chauncey Wiggins suffers another eligibility setback ahead of Purdue opener
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Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins made a bold decision to withdraw from his current eligibility lawsuit and try to latch onto a case in Waco, TX, which would have given him eligibility through mid-December.
The decision didn't pay off, however, as Texas Judge Ryan Luna denied the temporary restraining order for all the players who attempted to jump in from other suits - including Wiggins, Arizona forward RJ Godfrey, Boise State guard Lamar Washington, and many others.
"Those players that you can identify that have already gone through this process on these merits, who have sought injunctive relief from another state court or granted it, I think we talked about Tennessee and Georgia," Luna said, per Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review. "Any of those players we can identify, I'm going to deny the TRO on those."
Another setback in Chauncey Wiggins' eligibility battle
Wiggins remains Gonzaga's lone ineligible player, despite a case that is nearly identical to two other Zags - Xaivian Lee and Javon Bennett - who are eligible as of this writing.
Wiggins and the rest of the plaintiffs in the Godfrey vs. NCAA suit in Georgia were granted a TRO on August 5, making Wiggins eligible from then until Sep. 9 when the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA its stay request, which rendered everyone ineligible.
The same process happened for Bennett in Ohio, but eventually the Ohio Supreme Court reversed the decision of the lower court, which deemed Bennett eligible.
That process never occurred in Georgia, and the oral arguments weren't scheduled until Jan. 12, so understandably these players chose to pursue other options for eligibility.
Wiggins remains ineligible, and almost certainly won't play for Gonzaga on Monday against Purdue, but he could pursue another lawsuit to try to get eligible this season - potentially in the state of Washington if he and his lawyers can find a quick way to get in front of a judge.
What Wiggins' absence means for Gonzaga
Wiggins is a 6'10 forward who spent three years at Clemson before playing last season at Florida State, where he averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game, shooting 38.7% on 5.8 three point attempts per game.
His 73 made threes would have led Gonzaga last year, and were top in the ACC among players 6'10 or taller.
Considering Gonzaga struggled all year from the three point line - and shot 21.4% against Arkansas and 33.3% against Lewis-Clark State this exhibition season - it's clear why Wiggins was such a sought after pickup for coach Few and the Zags.
This story is far from over, but for now, expect Gonzaga to take on Purdue without Wiggins on Monday. The game is set to tip at 4:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on TNT and streamed on HBO MAX.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB