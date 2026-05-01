Gonzaga commit Jack Kayil earns NBA Draft Combine invite, raising questions about future

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs brought in a pair of high upside shooting guards to play alongside Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle in this team's young, talented backcourt.

However, both those players - German guard Jack Kayil and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell - declared for the 2026 NBA draft and could end up foregoing the chance to play for the Zags in favor of a chance to get selected in late June.

While Harwell is widely expected to return for his sophomore season, after playing a limited role with the Coogs last year while recovering from an ACL injury, Kayil is a bit more up in the air - especially now that he received an invite to the NBA draft combine.

73 total players were invited to the combine, which will take place May 10-17. A full list was released by the NBA on Friday, and it was reported that a handful of players who stand out at the G League combine on May 8-10 will be invited as well.

Concern about Kayil?

Kayil was long expected to pursue the NBA this offseason, even making this decision clear when he first committed to Gonzaga back in October.

The 6'5 combo guard excelled this season with Alba Berlin in Germany's top league, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34.1% from three and 75.5% from the free throw line.

While he has the requisite size and skill to be an NBA player, most believe he will end up playing for Gonzaga in 2026-27. A recent top 100 big board from Jeremy Woo of ESPN had Kayil No. 48 overall, which puts him in the range as a mid to late second round pick.

However, it's become quite common for players who are projected outside the first round to opt to play college basketball instead, where the guaranteed earning potential exceeds that of a two-way contract at the next level.

Kayil could excel during the combine and move up draft boards, which would jeopardize Gonzaga's chances of having the star guard on the roster, but the more likely scenario is he gets valuable feedback about his game from NBA scouts and coaches, comes to Spokane, and plays well alongside Saint-Supery and Fogle in GU's backcourt.

As an international player, Kayil has until June 13 at 2:00 PM PT to withdraw from the draft and cement his spot on Gonzaga's roster.

Harwell on the other hand has until May 27 to do the same. It remains unclear if the 6'6 wing will get an invite to the G League combine or not, but either way he will get a chance to work out with teams over the next few weeks before he needs to make his decision.

It would be a major shock if Harwell opted to stay in the draft, with very little buzz around him as an NBA draft pick and plenty of opportunity to boost his stock at Gonzaga now that he is fully healthy.