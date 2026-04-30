2026 NBA Draft Odds: AJ Dybantsa Heavily Favored to Be No. 1 Overall Pick

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the focus now shifts to the NBA Draft in June across the sports world.

The college basketball season has long been over, and while the NBA Playoffs roll on, those teams with top picks are looking ahead to what franchise-changing player they hope to select at the NBA Draft this summer.

AJ Dybantsa is heavily favored to be the No. 1 overall pick on June 23, but things can always change, especially with over a month to go.

AJ Dybantsa Heavily Favored to be No. 1 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

AJ Dybantsa: -350

AJ Dybantsa led the nation in scoring this season with 25.5 points per game on 51% shooting from the field. The BYU Cougars forward also added 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

Despite getting upset by No. 11 seed Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Dybantsa did his best to keep the Cougars alive. He dropped in 35 points on 11 of 25 shooting, but made just 1 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-9 forward did bring down 10 rebounds in the loss as well.

Dybantsa had a few big games in the latter half of the season to help his NBA Draft stock. He had a particularly strong month of February, averaging just over 29 points per game (233 points in eight games), and then had nearly 29 points per game in six March contests.

Darryn Peterson: +390

Darryn Peterson is one of two other players to have odds shorter than 10/1 to be the first overall pick. The Kansas Jayhawks guard battled through injuries in his freshman season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 24 games.

The 6-foot-6 guard had 49 points in two NCAA Tournament games, but only had five rebounds and one assist in those two contests.

Cameron Boozer: +950

Cameron Boozer was perhaps one of the best all-around players in the country this season. The Duke Blue Devils forward’s 22.5 points per game ranked ninth in the nation, and he added 10.2 rebounds per game, putting him 13th in that category.

We’ll see who wins the NBA Draft lottery and if that impacts the odds for Boozer or any of the other players to be selected first overall.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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