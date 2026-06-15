Gonzaga's Graham Ike NBA Draft profile: Measurements, strengths, weaknesses

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs saw five players drafted between 2021 and 2023, but were skunked the past two years - even with Ryan Nembhard having a record-breaking senior season in 2024-25.

Graham Ike, a third-team All-American and one of three 2,000-point scorers in college basketball last year, is hoping to break Gonzaga's streak and hear his name called on June 24 when the second round of the NBA draft takes place.

Ike was a 0-star recruit out of high school who ended up at Wyoming, where he averaged 11.2 points in 12 games as a freshman in 2020-21. He then blossomed into a superstar as a sophomore, averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cowboys in 2021-22. The big man was the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year heading into 2022-23, but he suffered a foot injury that took him out for the entire campaign, after which he entered the transfer portal and landed at Gonzaga.

Ike then spent three years in Spokane with the Zags, averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while leading the WCC in eFG% twice and winning conference player of the year in 2025-26.

Ike is one of four WCC players ever with 2,000+ career points and 1,000+ career rebounds, and as one of the most prolific players in the country over the last half decade, he'll be on every NBA team's radar when the draft gets underway at the end of the month.

Below is a look at Ike's measurements from the G League Elite Camp, as well as his strengths, weaknesses, and overall projection as an NBA player:

Measurements

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo courtesy of Gonzaga University Athletics

Height: 6'9 3/4

Weight: 251 pounds

Wingspan: 7'5 1/4

Standing Reach: 9'2

Strengths

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Ike is a strong, physical big man with soft touch around the rim. His footwork and ability to score through contact made him a 2,500 point scorer during his prolific college career.

Ike got dramatically better as a passer during his time at Gonzaga, posting assist totals of 33, 50, and 73 in his three seasons in Spokane while his turnover numbers stayed consistent at 55, 56, and 56. He was able to effectively pass out of double-teams and could operate as a hub at the top of the key, a role that is all but required of big men at the NBA level.

Ike also worked to develop a three,point shot, going from 19 to 33 to 71 attempts in his three years at Gonzaga. He shot 36.8% (7-19) in 2023-24, 13-33 (39.4%) in 2024-25, and 24-71 (33.8%) this past year. However, after Braden Huff's injury this pastthree-point season, Ike took on a bigger role offensively - and despite more pressure from opposing defenses the big man managed to shoot 36.6% in the final 13 games of the season, on a solid 3.2 attempts per game. He'll never be mistaken as a true floor spacer, but he has put himself in a position to knock down open looks at the next level.

Ike is also an elite free throw shooter, shooting 79.6% in his three years at Gonzaga on 4.5 attempts per game.

The big man is a fanatic film junkie and gamer who had some of his best performances in must-win games for Gonzaga. That included 28 points and 10 rebounds against Kentucky this past year, 34 points and 11 rebounds on 13-17 shooting against Santa Clara, and 35 points and seven rebounds on 13-18 shooting at Oregon State to avenge the previous year's loss in Corvallis.

Weaknesses

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Ike will be 24 before he plays his first NBA game, and in a league where age matters above almost anything, that is a tremendous disadvantage for the big man. Even with a new NBA salary structure that makes productive rookies even more valuable, teams will be turned off by Ike's age in fear that he has already peaked physically.

Ike also has a rather concerning injury history, including missing an entire season with a foot injury back in 2022-23. He played nearly every game for Gonzaga over the past three years and willed this team to multiple victories down the stretch last season, even with a bum ankle. Still, the medicals will have a lot of sway in how teams perceive him.

Ike works very hard on the defensive end of the floor, but simply put, it was never a major area of strength. Despite his huge wingspan, Ike rarely impacted shots at the rim, averaging less than a block per game each season of his career. He improved as a defender in space, and has decent lateral mobility, but that won't make him an appealing big in switch defenses at the next level - and in the modern NBA, that is a major hurdle in the path to playing time.

So much of Ike's dominance throughout his college career was based on his strength and physicality, and while he won't be 'weak' by NBA standards, that advantage shrinks considerably at the next level.

Verdict

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Ike's best offensive attribute - his low post scoring - is just not a highly coveted skill in the modern NBA, which limits his draft stock significantly. While Drew Timme has managed to play in the NBA the past two years, he has changed his game to operate as a hub away from the rim - something Ike will need to prove he can do in order to stick at the next level.

Ultimately, his age, injury history, and limitations defensively likely put him as an undrafted free agent, where he could sign a two-way deal right away or at least be given a real shot to make a roster with a strong showing in the NBA Summer League next month.

However, he has reportedly been impressing during team workouts, and with the second round as wide open as it is this year, it's certainly not out of the question that the 6'9 big man hears his name called on Day 2 of the draft.