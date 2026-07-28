Gonzaga transfer portal class ranks top three in the Pac-12

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have long gotten creative in order to build a competitive college basketball roster, without being as resource-rich as many other programs around the country.

The Zags were early adopters of the international revolution, sought out transfers whom they believed could develop for a redshirt season, and utilized graduate transfers for immediate stopgaps long before it was commonplace.

This offseason was no different, with the Zags replacing 11 departures from last year's team through a series of international signings, incoming freshmen, a redshirt set to debut, and, of course, the ever-popular transfer portal.

Thus far, Gonzaga has made two additions via the portal, although the team does still have a few roster spots to fill - including a gaping hole at point guard.

Matthew Winick of Basket Under Review recently took on the herculean task of ranking all the transfers from this offseason, giving each program a grade for their class on a scale of 1-100.

Gonzaga received a grade of 87 for the additions of big man Massamba Diop and wing Isiah Harwell, placing them third in the Pac-12 and No. 67 overall.

My 2026 College Basketball Transfer Portal Rankings are here.



Every qualified D-I to D-I portal move is graded with notes, comps, and projected roles, + full team and conference rankings using a new formula.



Enjoy, and please share if you find useful!https://t.co/E6XbRGAyap — Matthew Winick (@matthewwinick) July 23, 2026

Oregon State (12) and Colorado State (18) were both ahead of Gonzaga, with the Beavers adding six transfers under new head coach Justin Joyner, while the Rams made just one addition - Marist guard Justin Menard - but it was enough to put them inside the top 20.

Utah State (72), Texas State (128), Washington State (187), Boise State (219), San Diego State (240), and Fresno State (258) round out the new-look Pac-12.

Diop was the prize

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diop received an A grade from Winick, thanks to his elite work on the defensive end of the floor last season as a freshman at Arizona State. The 7'1 center blocked 2.2 shots per game and made the Sun Devils 9.3 points per 100 possessions better on defense when he was on the floor.

The native of Senegal was a revelation for Bobby Hurley last year, and Gonzaga made sure to secure a commitment over a hot pursuit from Rick Pitino and St. John's. Diop is a near-perfect complement to Braden Huff in GU's frontcourt, a big man who sets screens, runs to the rim, and erases everything in sight on defense.

It would not be a surprise to see Diop on the All-Pac-12 First Team, and potentially in the 2027 NBA draft conversation after this season.

Harwell's pedigree

Dec 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harwell received a B- grade from Winick, who cites his poor offensive performance last year as a freshman at Houston. It's true Harwell shot an abysmal 29.5% on twos and 27.1% from three, but he was recovering from a knee injury suffered in high school - and it's fair to assume a healthier sophomore campaign will result in more efficiency offensively.

Standing 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan, Harwell is already a plus defender on the perimeter, and if he can tap into the explosive athleticism that led him to McDonald's All-American honors at Wasatch Academy, he could end up a massive breakout candidate this season - potentially making this a transformational portal class for coach Few and the Zags.

Gonzaga reportedly reached an agreement with 6'6 wing Skylar Wicks via the portal, but he is still working with the NCAA for another year of eligibility, keeping him off this list for now.