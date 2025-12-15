Gonzaga's Graham Ike once again earns WCC Player of the Week honors

Graham Ike was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after his excellent performance for the Gonzaga Bulldogs against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night in Seattle.

Ike scored 25 points at Climate Pledge Arena against UCLA, including the first five of the game as the Zags came out of the gate sluggish. The 6'9 big man, who missed GU's previous game against North Florida with lingering ankle soreness, did a little bit of everything against the Bruins - hitting a three pointer early in the first half, posterizing UCLA's leading shot blocker Xavier Booker, and even racking up a career-high five assists in the ten point victory.

It is the second time Ike has won WCC Player of the Week this season and the third win overall for Gonzaga. Ike first won on Nov. 17 for his work the previous week against Creighton and Arizona State, while his counterpart in the frontcourt - Braden Huff - won the award on Dec. 8 after topping 20 points against both Kentucky and North Florida.

Other winners so far this season include Oregon State guard Josiah Lake II, LMU guard Myron Amey Jr., and Saint Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas.

Ike was selected over seven other nominated candidates: Lake, Murauskas, Aaron Clark (Pepperdine), Joel Foxwell (Portland), Christian Hammond (Santa Clara), Isaac Jack (Pacific) and Ty-Laur Johnson (San Diego).

The 6'9 senior forward is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a career-high 2.7 assists per game for Gonzaga, with five performances of 20 or more points and six total double-doubles through 10 appearances.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) is guarded by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Ike ranks fourth in the WCC in points per game, behind Murauskas, Hammond, and his teammate Huff. He's also second in rebounds per game, behind SMC's Andrew McKeever, and is second in field goals, sixth in free throws, and sixth in effective field goal percentage.

Foxwell was the winner of the WCC Freshman of the Week award for the third time this season, with Gonzaga's Mario Saint-Supery among the four other freshmen nominated. Gonzaga has yet to win a Freshman of the Week award this year, with Liam Campbell (Saint Mary's), Ace Glass (Washington State), and Allen Graves (Santa Clara) joining Foxwell's three wins.

Gonzaga has two more non-conference games - on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at home against Campbell and on Sunday, Dec. 21 against Oregon at the Moda Center in Portland - before beginning their final season as members of the West Coast Conference on Dec. 28 at Firestone Fieldhouse against Pepperdine.

