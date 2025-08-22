Gonzaga guard listed on Spain's final 12-man roster ahead of EuroBasket
Mario Saint-Supery is among the 12 players officially representing Spain at EuroBasket, a positive sign for the Gonzaga guard's health after he suffered an ankle injury in an exhibition game against France on Saturday.
Spain's head coach, Sergio Scariolo, picked the roster, which was announced shortly after the Spanish team lost an exhibition game to Germany, 106-105. Saint-Supery did not suit up in that game, but his inclusion on the roster indicates he is expected to be healthy and able to contribute when the real games begin next week.
Spain's first game is August 28 against Georgia, and continues with matchups against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Aug. 30, Cyprus on Aug. 31, Italy on September 2, and Greece on September 4. Depending on how Spain does, Saint-Supery could be with the national team until mid-September.
Gonzaga fans held their collective breaths when Saint-Supery went down clutching his right ankle in the first quarter of an exhibition game against France last Saturday. He left the game without putting any weight on his right foot, and while the full scope of his injury has yet to be announced a serious injury, like a high ankle sprain or a break, would almost certainly have resulted in coach Scariolo picking someone else for the 12-man roster.
Saint-Supery committed to Gonzaga in late June after months of pursuit from Mark Few and the staff. The 19-year-old pass-first point guard is already getting NBA draft buzz, and coach Few believes he has the tools to play both on and off the ball.
At 6'4, Saint-Supery is likely to settle into an off-ball role as a freshman, especially since he has only been on campus for a total of about three weeks — and his return to Spokane will happen with less than two months until Gonzaga opens the season on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.
Playing Saint-Supery off the ball gives him a chance to settle into a new country and new teammates in a familiar situation, mirroring the role he played at Baxi Manresa last season. The freshman can work on developing his point guard skills during the year to prepare to take on a bigger role on the ball as a sophomore, while senior Jalen Warley handles backup point guard duties this season.
Saint-Supery is one of three incoming freshmen for coach Few and Gonzaga, joining four-star wing Davis Fogle from Anacortes, WA and three-star forward Parker Jefferson from Waxahachie, TX.