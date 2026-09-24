Gonzaga guard Nathan de Sousa reportedly cleared by NCAA for 2026-27 season

There haven't been a lot of positive updates regarding NCAA eligibility and the Gonzaga Bulldogs as of late, which made Thursday a good day in Spokane.

Nathan de Sousa, a 23-year-old French guard who committed to Gonzaga back in late June, has reportedly been cleared by the NCAA to play this upcoming season, per a French news outlet, Ouest-France.

de Sousa flew to Spokane in late August after securing a travel visa, hoping he would eventually get good news from the NCAA. It took a few weeks, but as de Sousa told Ouest-France, "I took a risk, but it paid off."

✅ « J’ai pris un risque mais il a payé » : Nathan De Sousa a reçu le feu vert en NCAA



🎓 Direction la fac où sont passés Ronny Turiaf, Joel Ayayi, Killian Tillie et... Jean-Claude Lefebvre, premier Français drafté en NBA en 1960 !https://t.co/8IgMFga21a — BeBasket (@Be_BasketFr) September 24, 2026

Why de Sousa's eligibility matters for Gonzaga

de Sousa is one of five players on Gonzaga's roster who have been in NCAA eligibility limbo, alongside fellow international commit Izan Almansa and the three five-in-five seniors: Javon Bennett, Xaivian Lee, and Chauncey Wiggins.

de Sousa is one of three point guards on the roster, but with Bennett currently ineligible and Lee's eligibility being challenged by the NCAA, it is entirely possible de Sousa is the only point guard eligible at times this season.

Bennett first gained eligibility through a TRO in Ohio, which has since been stayed by the NCAA, meaning he is no longer eligible until the case is heard on appeal.

Lee is eligible as of now, thanks to a TRO in California, but it is possible that the case also gets stayed, which would render him ineligible as well.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So de Sousa being eligible is a huge sigh of relief for Gonzaga, as it gives them a guaranteed floor general who can start and allow Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell to play off the ball, instead of forcing one of them to play a role that doesn't suit them as well.

What Nathan de Sousa brings to Gonzaga

de Sousa is a 6'3 point guard from Saint-Quentin in France, who grew up playing in the Cholet system and broke out in 2025-26 in the LNB Elite league last year - averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while hitting 36.1% of his three point attempts.

The 23-year-old averaged 5.1 assists the previous season as well, demonstrating fantastic floor vision and a pass-first mentality that fits nicely on a roster littered with scorers in Fogle, Braden Huff, Massamba Diop, and, if eligible, Wiggins and Bennett.

Lee is the clear starter at point guard if eligible, but right now de Sousa would be the backup until Bennett is cleared, if/when that happens.

It's unclear when Zag fans can expect updates on Bennett and Wiggins, who are currently ineligible, as well as Almansa, who has a far trickier eligibility case due to his time playing professionally in the G League, the NBL, and with Real Madrid in Spain.

Fans will get a look at de Sousa, as well as newcomers Harwell, Diop, Luca Foster, Sam Funches, and Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa, at Kraziness in the Kennel next Saturday, Oct. 3. The event begins at 2:00 PM PT.