Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP, Tommy Lloyd's Arizona No. 2

Another perfect week of conference action keeps GU at the top while a shift occurs at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the national poll

The Zags ended last week with an 11-point victory at home versus the Santa Clara Broncos.

Gonzaga men’s basketball is now the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation according to the latest AP top 25 poll. GU is the nation’s top team for the second week in a row after securing all 61 first place votes from voters.

The Zags (23-2, 12-0) initially jumped Auburn in the polls last week after the Tigers suffered an overtime loss to Arkansas on Feb. 8. As a result, the Zags received all but four votes to be No. 1 last week, but secured all the votes this week after Auburn fell again to the Florida Gators on Feb. 19.

The Zags join Purdue and Baylor as one of three programs to have gotten the No. 1 spot unanimously at one point this season. In the last week, GU earned a 20-point road win against Pepperdine and an 11-point victory in the team’s final home game of the season against Santa Clara on Saturday.

While Auburn (24-3, 12-2) has dropped one more spot to No. 3, none other than the Arizona Wildcats have climbed up to No. 2. Arizona (24-2, 14-1), coached by former GU assistant Tommy Lloyd, are on an eight-game winning streak that includes two wins over ranked opponents.

Most recently, the Wildcats pulled off a contested three-point win at home against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. This is the highest that the Wildcats have been ranked in the AP poll in the last four seasons.

Purdue and Kansas each move up one spot to round out the top five while the Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-3) fall from No. 4 to 6 after losing to No. 17 Tennessee.

The biggest jump in the rankings this week goes to the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4) which went from No. 23 to 18 after beating Missouri and then Tennessee.

Another West Coast Conference program in Saint Mary’s found its way back in the top 25 after handling both San Francisco and BYU at home last week. The Gaels are currently ranked No. 23 and will take on the Zags in Moraga, California on Saturday.

The Zags will also be traveling to San Francisco to take on the WCC No. 3 Dons on Thursday.