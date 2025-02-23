Gonzaga humbled at home: 3 takeaways from Saint Mary’s WCC-clinching victory at the Kennel
The Saint Mary’s Gaels came into the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday night and humbled the Gonzaga Bulldogs 74-67 on Senior Night to claim the outright West Coast Conference regular-season title.
The Zags (21-8, 12-4) were doomed by an 11-0 opening salvo by Saint Mary’s (25-4, 15-1). Although they did tie it with 13 minutes left in the game, they were like a sputtering engine that just couldn’t fire, especially as Gaels freshman Mikey Lewis kept hitting soul-crushing 3-pointers.
Shockingly, the Zags never led against their biggest rival, who had a muted celebration consisting of hugs and handshakes on the court before heading to the locker room for a much bigger one.
Graham Ike scored a game-high 19 points, Nolan Hickman had 14 and Ryan Nembhard had 11 points and eight assists for Gonzaga, which finishes with games at Santa Clara on Tuesday night and at San Francisco next Saturday night in hopes of earning the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament. The Dons are also 12-4 in the WCC.
Lewis scored 18 to lead the Gaels, who outrebounded Gonzaga 38-26.
Here are three takeaways from Gonzaga’s loss to Saint Mary’s.
Historic night for Saint Mary’s
After the Zags dominated the WCC for the last three decades, the balance of power has tipped toward the San Francisco Bay Area. It was a historic night for coach Randy Bennett’s Gaels, who have won three straight conference titles for the first time and claimed consecutive outright championships for the first time.
The Zags have gone two straight years without at least a share of the title for the first time since 1992-93. Additionally, the Gaels earned their first season sweep of the Zags in nine years, and won at the Kennel in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989-90.
That brutal start
The crowd at the Kennel was revved up for this one and the Zags came out flat, with a traditional senior-laden opening five that included two non-starters. While Gonzaga missed its first four shots, the Gaels ran out to an 11-0 lead in just under three minutes. Graham Ike was subbed in and ended the drought with a slam dunk.
The Zags closed the gap but Lewis made the first of his five 3-pointers that served notice that it was going to be the Gaels’ night. Saint Mary’s led 41-31 at halftime, in large part by outscoring the Zags 24-18 in the paint.
Those dagger 3’s
The Zags tied it at 46 when Michael Ajayi made the second of two free throws with 12:50 to go. It stayed close and the crowd was waiting to erupt before Lewis drained a 3 for a 58-53 lead with 7 ½ minutes left.
After Gonzaga closed within one point, Lewis drained another one from behind the arc with just under six minutes to go, was fouled and converted a 4-point play for a 62-57 lead. He was left open on the right wing and hit another dagger with 2:50 to go for a 72-61 lead. Luke Barrett also had a big 3 for the Gaels during a 9-0 run.
